ATTLEBORO — After surrendering three goals within the first five minutes of play, the North Attleboro High boys’ hockey team were summoned to the bench for a timeout by coach Ben McManama Wednesday at New England Sports Village.
The Rocketeerss then allowed just one goal over the next 39 minutes in skating to a wild 6-5 decision over Foxboro High in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Junior Matt Grace scored three goals for Foxboro, two within the span of 24 seconds in the first two minutes of the game.
Tyler Sarro, Brady Sarro (to tie at 3-3) and Anthony Westcott (to tie at 4-4 with his first varsity goal) scored second period goals for the Rocketeers (7-5), who skated into the third period tied at 4-4 with Foxboro (4-6).
North Attleboro took its first lead, at 5-4, on Nick Longa’s second goal of the game at 8:46, while Brady Sarro scored his second goal into an empty net.
Kirk Leach narrowed the deficit to one goal for the Warriors by scoring with three seconds to go.
“It was unbelievable how we battled back from three goals down,” McManama said
Grace scored first period goals at 0:58 and at 1:22, while netting the lone Warrior goal of the second period. Tom Marcucella created a 3-0 first period lead for Foxboro at 4:30. North had a 33-13 advantage in shots.
Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Feehan 1
CANTON — For the third time this season, the Shamrocks battled second-ranked Archbishop Willams, but each time came away on the short end of a three-goal decision, the latest being in the Catholic Central League Cup playoffs.
The Bishops (12-0-3) took a one-goal lead after one period, but then pumped in a trio of second period goals. Ryan D’Amato, in goal for Bishop Feehan, faced 33 shots, taking 29 saves.
Kevin Barrera scored the lone goal for Bishop Feehan in the 10th minute of the third period with Peter Carriuolo and C.J. Botelho assisting. The Shamrocks had lost 5-2 and 3-0 decisions to the Bishops earlier in the season.
The Shamrocks had just one power play over the first two periods. Meanwhile, Bishop Feehan was whistled for five penalties, allowing one power play goal.
The Shamrocks have a non-league game with North Attleboro at the NESV Saturday at 7:20 p.m.
