BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Seven minutes into the opening round of a three-game stay at the Burrillville Holiday Classic, the North Attleboro High hockey team had taken the lead and continued to buzz the host Broncos’ end of the ice Monday at Levy Arena.
Then the Rocketeers surrendered two goals within a four-minute span, one on a penalty shot, and were able to dent the back of the Burrillville High net just once over the final 38 minutes in dropping a 5-2 decision.
“We definitely beat ourselves,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said.
North Attleboro had too many loose pucks in the defensive zone, was unable to clear rebounds and left too many Broncos unchecked for shots. More importantly, North was unable to convert any of its four power plays, including two in the first period at 8:59 and at 20:45, and another pair in the second period at 2:11 and at 16:42. North Attleboro and Burrillville played two 22:30 sessions instead of three 15-minute periods.
“We played the first eight to 10 minutes of the game very well,” Heagney said. “Then we started making mental mistakes.”
The Broncos tied the score at 1-1 at 11:19 on a solo breakaway bid by Jack Farrell and gained the lead at 15:30 on the first of two goals by Cam DeSante, the first on a penalty shot for the go-ahead goal.
Junior Mark Ayvazyan put North into the lead at 7:23 on a crazy-angle, backhanded shot from the right side at 7:23, but the Rocketeers (2-2) didn’t score again until 13:27.
“It was a questionable call for a penalty shot, but we can’t put ourselves in that position,” Heagney said of DeSante stuffing in a stick-side shot past North Attleboro sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber. ‘We had the lead and we gave it away.”
Senior Sam Clarke netted North’s second goal, at 13:27 of the second period to close the Broncos’ lead to 3-2. Burrillville regained a two-goal lead on a rush down the right wing by Joe DeCesare and DeSante then scored his second goal at 18:58 for the final three-goal margin.
Azayzan scored on a partial breakaway down the right side as he was being tugged to the ice, but able to flick a backhander along the ice into the Bronco goal with Nik Kojoian assisting.
Clarke netted North’s second goal on a drive from the right faceoff circle with Joe Quinn and Brody Gaulin assisting.
The Rocketeers carried the play to Burrillville during the second period, winning eight of nine faceoffs in the attacking zone, but went unrewarded.
Troy Carlisle had a good drive off the right wing in the second minute. Then on North’s third power play chance of the game, Austin Comery had a nice shot in the slot, Clarke drilled a shot from the left side and Anthony Westcott uncorked a drive from the right point. Alas, the Broncos cleared the puck five times on the penalty kill.
Facing a 4-2 deficit, North Attleboro had a fourth power play chance with 5:48 remaining. Nick Longa created a point-blank bid, but the Broncos staved off the Big Red pressure with four clears of the puck.
Burrillville gained a 3-1 edge on a powerplay goal at 13:03 of the second period by Ethan Murphy. That was just seconds after Ayvazyab and Longa created a great shorthanded scoring bid for the Rocketeers.
North had nearly taken a two-goal lead on its first man-advantage as Gaulin in the slot, Gavin Arabian from the right point and Will Converse from the left point all had strong chances to score.
“We always try to get pucks to the net and good things happen,” Heagney said. “Big breakdowns created a domino effect and led to bigger breakdowns,”
The Rocketeers return to Levy Arena Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. for a second-round game against East Greenwich, R.I.
