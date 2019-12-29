BURRILLVILLE — Dennis Morehouse scored on a partial breakaway during a 3-on-3 “sudden victory” overtime session to give the North Attleboro High hockey team a 2-1 victory over host Burrillville High as the Big Red claimed the Broncos Holiday Tournament title Sunday at the Levy Arena.
North limited Burrillville to merely five shots over the first two periods, 21 overall. Moreover, North killed off a trio of Bronco power plays in the third period when Burrillville generated 16 of its shots.
North surrendered a go-ahead goal to Burrillville at the nine-minute mark of the first period, then goalie Nick DiGiacomo and the defense blanked the Broncos the rest of the way.
Deadlocked at 1-1 at the end of 45 minutes, the Rocketeers and Broncos played a seven-minute overtime period. Morehouse took a pass from Jake McNeaney and scored to present North with its first lead of the game and the title.
Matt McSweeney netted the tying goal for the Rocketeers, a power-play goal at 6:38 of the third period.
On Saturday, Senior Jack Connolly accounted for a hat trick as the Rocketeers won their second-round game, 4-1, over Cumberland at the Broncos Holiday Tournament Saturday. Connolly put the Cougars ahead with 6:20 left in the first period and then added an empty-net goal in the final minute for his third tally.
North, which beat Moses Brown of Providence 2-1 in its first-round game, tallied twice in the second period to carry a 3-1 edge into the final 15 minutes against the Clippers.
Brady Sarro scored the game-winning goal for North on the Rocketeers’ first shift in the second period, with Dennis Morehouse assisting. Connolly then netted his second goal on North’s second shift of the session, with Tyler Sarro assisting.
Nick DiGiacomo blanked Cumberland in both the second and third periods in goal for North, finishing with 16 saves and foiling three Clipper power-play chances.
North (5-1-1) is off until a Saturday Hockomock League game with Taunton.
Mansfield 2, Oliver Ames 1
BROCKTON — Joe Troiano scored the game-winning goal for the Mansfield High boys’ hockey team late in the second period of the Hockomock League game with Ben Ierardo assisting for a 2-0 victory over Oliver Ames.
“OA is a good team, they hustled,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said, as Sean McCafferty took the shutout in goal.
Kevin Belanger added a late third-period goal for the Hornets (2-1-1), who went 0-for-2 on the power play, while twice killing Tiger man advantages. Mansfield next has a 1 p.m. faceoff New Year’s Day at the NE Sports Village against Attleboro.
North Quincy 3, King Philip 1
QUINCY — The King Philip Warriors went scoreless in both the second and third periods of the Quincy Holiday Tournament and bowed in the championship game to host North Quincy.
“We just got beat to some pucks,” KP coach Paul Carlow of the Warriors, who were tied 1-1 at the end of the first period. “They outworked us.”
The Warriors (4-1) tied the game late in the second period (at 13:24) with Joe Boselli scoring, assisted by Nolan Feyler. Oddly enough, no penalties were whistled through the entire contest. KP returns to action Wednesday with a 7 p.m. non-league game in Foxboro against Medway.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Bishop Feehan 5
BROOKLINE — Jason Sullivan scored two goals, while Cam Damaso rifled home the tying tally (at 5-5) at the 10-minute mark of the third period, but Bishop Feehan’s recovery from a four-goal first-period deficit fell short as Bishop Fenwick scored the game-winning goal on a power play with four seconds remaining in the third round of the Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament Sunday.
Damaso tallied the fifth Shamrock goal, with Sullivan and Kevin Borah assisting.
The Shamrocks (1-5) faced a 4-0 deficit in the first period before Sullivan put Bishop Feehan on the scoreboard with 63 seconds left, set up by Borah and Damaso.
During a three-goal third period, the Shamrocks closed the gap to 4-3 on Tom Franzosa’s first varsity goal (from A.J. Quetta), and again narrowed the deficit to one goal at 5-4 when Sullivan scored his second goal in the 12th minute (from Drew Payson).
“After the first nine minutes we took it to them,” Shamrock coach Kevin Dunn said of Bishop Feehan generating 25 shots. “Our record is a reflection of the (quality) people we’re playing.”
Borah scored the lone goal of the second period, cutting the Fenwick lead to 4-2, a power-play goal at the 13-minute mark, with Sullivan assisting.
In the second round of the tournament Saturday, the Shamrocks surrendered a pair of second-period goals to Regis Jesuit, the Aurora, Colorado-based prep school, one on a 5-on-3 power play in a 4-0 loss.
“We had an excellent effort by our guys,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said, The Shamrocks generated 17 shots, but were afforded just one power-play chance.
Sophomore Ryan Damato made his second career varsity start in goal for Bishop Feehan and totaled 25 saves.
Bishop Feehan next has a non-league game at Providence College’s Schneider Arena Friday against Prout High of Wakefield, R.I.
Dartmouth 6, Foxboro 3
NEW BEDFORD — Goals off of the sticks of Jack Watts and Kirk Leach midway through the second period knotted the score for the Warriors, but host Dartmouth then scored three unanswered goals and won its Holiday Tournament.
Dartmouth took a 1-0 lead after the first period and took a 4-2 margin into the third period. Brady Daly narrowed the gap to 5-3 for Foxboro with a goal at the seven-minute mark of the third period. The Warriors (1-2-1) next host King Philip Saturday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Tri-County 4, Diman Voke 4
FALL RIVER — The Cougars of Tri-County scored pairs of goals in both the first and third periods, but could not hold on to the lead in having to settle for one point in the Mayflower League game.
Jake Morgan (at 2:50) and Cam King (at 4:29) rallied the Cougars back from a one-goal deficit into a 4-3 third-period lead. Diman Voke, however, gained the equalizer in the seventh minute.
Brody Dalzell (at 8:46) and A.J. Fusco (at 9:30) scored within 44 seconds of each other to put Tri-County in front 2-0 by the end of the first period.
The Cougars were whistled for just three penalties, none during the third. Shane Cataldo started in goal for Tri-County and posted a first-period shutout, while Andrew Todd worked the second and third periods.
Diman Voke then tallied a trio of second-period goals to take a one-goal lead into the third period. The Cougars (2-3-1) owned a 45-20 edge in shots. Tri-County next hosts Southeastern Regional Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Franklin.
D-R/Seekonk 2, Bourne 1
BOURNE — Liam Fecteau and Connor Dowty scored third-period goals as D-R/Seekonk overcame a one-goal second-period deficit to win the South Coast Conference game.
D-R/Seekonk was scoreless in both the first and second periods, while having an overall 35-26 advantage in shots. Bourne took the lead with a second-period goal.
Paul Jarvis, tending goal for D-R/Seekonk (2-2, 2-0 in the SCC), blanked the Canalmen in the first and third periods, finishing with 25 saves. D-R/Seekonk next meets Durfee Monday in Fall River with a 3 p.m. faceoff.
GIRLS
Norwell 4, King Philip 1
FOXBORO — Norwell scored a pair of first-period goals and kept the Warriors of King Philip off of the scoreboard in both the first and third periods to win the non-league game.
Sydney O’Shea scored in the second period for KP (2-3), with Jen Daniels assisting. Cristina Coleman tended goal for the Warriors, totaling 20 saves. KP generated 17 shots, while going 0-for-3 on the power play, and not having a man-advantage chance in the third period. KP plays Canton Saturday.
Foxboro-Mansfield 2, Medway 2
HOPEDALE — Twice Foxboro-Mansfield took the lead, twice Medway gained the equalizer, and twice Foxboro-Mansfield killed off a 5-on-3 penalty situation to take a point. Medway scored its second goal with 1:27 remaining. Medway first tied the score 1-1 at the nine-minute mark of the second period.
Alex Ledin (from Ella Waryas and Reese Pereira) put Foxboro-Mansfield ahead in the first period. Then Emma Pereira regained the lead at the 13-minute mark of the second period, with Emma Garland assisting.
Foxboro-Mansfield (3-1-1) was not afforded a power play through the second and third periods. However, the penalty-killing unit with Sam Ledin, Tess Luciano and Pereira proved to be instrumental. Foxboro-Mansfield returns to the Hopedale Holiday Tournament Monday for a 4 p.m. game with Algonquin Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.