FOXBORO — Ben McManana, the coach of the North Attleboro High hockey team, believes that the Rocketeers are skating in the right direction.
Mansfield High hockey coach Mike Balzarini similarly thinks that his Hornets are finally finished with finding traction in the first period.
And so it was at the Foxboro Sports Center that the Rocketeers and Hornets skated to a 2-2 standoff in the Hockomock League game.
Ultimately, it was the Hornets’ Kevin Belanger scoring on a power play at 10:09 of the third period that pulled Mansfield into its second tie of the contest. Chris Jenkins had initially sent the puck in on North goalie Nick DiGiacomo, then the Hornets’ Jake Lund collared the loose puck and sent it onto the stick of Belanger for the equalizer.
“We’re tracking in the right direction, but we want wins,” McManama said, as North Attleboro (6-2-3) took its second lead of the game at 6:04 of the third period. Nick Longa buried a shot, with Tyler Sarro and Will Yeomans assisting.
“It was a good game, a good tie,” Balzarini said of his Hornets (3-3-2). “We’ve been having trouble with our starts. We started to control the play a little more at the end of the first period and into the second period.”
North gained the lead just 2:10 into the game when Dennis Morehouse collected a rebound of a Jack Connolly shot and dumped the puck past Mansfield goalie Sean McCafferty (22 saves). Sarro picked up the first of his two assists in the game on the play.
Mansfield scored the equalizer midway through the second period, as Sam Clayman redirected a rebound of a Cam Page shot.
Oddly enough, North went without a power-play chance in the game. “Five-on-five makes for much better playing hockey,” McManama added. “We’re coming together as a team, it’s how we develop.”
North returns to the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday for an 8 p.m. faceoff against King Philip, while Mansfield will be at the same rink for a 7 p.m. game with Taunton.
Foxboro 1, Franklin 1
FOXBORO — Goalie Espen Reager and the Warrior defense kept the Franklin High Panthers off of the scoreboard through two periods in taking a well-earned point in the Hockomock League game.
“We were close to winning, it was a good accomplishment,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the Warriors’ (2-3-2) point taken in the tie. Franklin tied the contest in the fifth minute of the third period.
Reager was yeoman in goal, totaling 54 saves. “They were firing shots from everywhere, but we kept them outside,” Cedorchuk said in praise of the defensive work of rearguards Kyle McGinnis and Alex Coviello. Foxboro foiled Franklin on a power-play chance in each of the first two periods.
Jack Watts put Foxboro in front in the first period, with Ron MacLellan and Eoin Reager assisting. “Franklin is big and fast, but we hung in there,” added Cedorchuk. Foxboro next travels to Brockton Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game against Stoughton.
Taunton 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — Ryan Morry and Nate Parker scored goals for the Bombardiers, who had to play catch-up to the Tigers throughout the Hockomock League game as Taunton earned its first league win of the season.
Morry scored in the second period for AHS (2-5-1), reducing the Taunton lead to 2-1, with Sam Flynn and Aidan Diggin assisting.
Parker once again cut the Tiger lead to one goal in the third period, scoring with three minutes left, with Owen Dryjowicz assisting. The Bombardiers next have an 8 p.m. game Wednesday in Franklin against the Panthers.
Shrewsbury 5, Bishop Feehan 1
WESTBOROUGH — Shrewsbury potted four second-period goals and kept the Shamrocks off the scoreboard until the third period in winning the non-league game.
Rogan Scanlon scored his first career varsity goal for Bishop Feehan (4-6) in the third period at the two-minute mark, with Peter Carrioulo and Zach Feeley assisting.
“Our passing wasn’t crisp, we couldn’t get any momentum,” said Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn. Rory Geraghty started in goal for the Shamrocks and faced 25 shots over the first two periods. Bishop Feehan returns to the NESV ice Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game against Medway.
Canton 5, King Philip 2
CANTON — The Warriors of King Philip yielded a trio of specialty-team goals to the Bulldogs, who extended their unbeaten streak in Hockomock League competition to 35 games with the victory.
Canton took the lead on a power-play goal at 2:25 of the first period, regained the lead at 8:57 of the second period on another power play, and then undermined KP’s bid for the victory when Johnny Hagan scored a short-handed goal at 6:50 of the second period to build a 3-1 advantage.
“Even strength, we weren’t bad,” KP coach Paul Carlow said of the Warriors (6-3), who generated 26 shots. Jesper Makudera, in goal for the Warriors, totaled 31 saves. “Canton doesn’t make many mistakes; it was a good measuring stick for what we need to get better,” added Carlow.
KP knotted the score at 1-1 four minutes and on its third shift of the third period when Noah Ray converted a pass from Noah Fitzpatrick. The Warriors, however, didn’t score again until the final minute of the game when Aidan Boulger scored, with Conor Cooke and Jack Coulter assisting.
KP returns to the Foxboro Sports Center with an 8 p.m. game Wednesday against North Attleboro.
D-R/Seekonk 6, Apponequet 1
FALL RIVER — The skaters representing Dighton-Rehoboth High and Seekonk won for the fifth time in the past six outings by downing the Lakers in the South Coast Conference game.
D-R/Seekonk is off until a 4 p.m. faceoff Saturday at the Gallo Arena in Bourne against Wareham.
Norwood 4, Norton 2
WALPOLE — Mike Whalen and Jeremy Cross scored goals for the Lancers in the Tri-Valley League game. Norton (1-5-1) faced a 1-0 deficit after one period. Norton went without a power-play chance in the game. Collin Lyons totaled 30 saves in goal for the Lancers. Norton next travels to Franklin Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Tri-County.
GIRLS
King Philip 5, Medway 1
FOXBORO — Makenzie Shandlet tallied twice as the King Philip Warriors moved to the .500 level (4-4) with the non-league win over the Tri-Valley League member. Bridgett Nally, Syd O’Shea and Morgan Cunningham added single scores for KP. The Warriors next host Medfield Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Medway 6, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — Goalie Avery Blanchard blanked Medway through the first period and surrendered merely two goals through 30 minutes, but the Shamrocks were unable to generate enough offense in losing the non-league game. Blanchard totaled 30 saves, while Bishop Feehan was able to create just 13 shots. Medway tallied two of its four third-period goals on the power play. The Shamrocks next host Oakmont Academy Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
