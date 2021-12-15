ATTLEBORO — The “Heagney Cup” is in possession of North Attleboro High boys’ hockey coach Kyle Heagney.
The Rocketeers scored single goals in each of the first two periods and sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber held on to blank Norton High during the third period as North Attleboro survived a scare for a 2-1 victory in the non-league game with Norton Wednesday at the New England Sports Village.
Heagney was a proud father seeing his son, Connor Heagney, a sophomore defenseman, begin his second varsity season with the Norton High program — but prouder that his Rocketeers delivered his first career victory as the new North coach.
Junior Mark Ayvazyan scored the game-winning goal for the Big Red in the slot, regaining the lead for the Rocketeers at 13:54 of the second period, with Nik Kojoian assisting.
Freshman Max Sheng scored his second varsity career goal for Norton at 12:49 of the second period, set up by Mike Whalen to tie the score.
“That was a game where you had to fight for every inch of the ice,” Heagney said of the Rocketeers (1-1) being challenged for possession of every loose puck by the Lancers (0-2). “Norton played a really good game, they were gritty.
“I’m biased, but my son (Connor) played one of the best games that I’ve ever seen him play.”
North had a 22-12 advantage in shots on goal, with Norton goalie Adam D’Errico presenting the Lancers with a chance to win. “We had some breakaways too,” Heagney added.
D’Errico, the Lancers’ sophomore goalie, allowed North one goal through the first 29 minutes and blanked the Big Red during the third period.
D’Errico basically shut out North for 28 minutes after allowing the go-ahead goal, denying Kojoian on a short-handed bid in the 12th minute and a point-blank shot by Ayvazyan in the 13th minute.
North had taken the lead just 70 seconds into the game when Nick Longa rifled a shot in the slot, glove-side just inside the right post.
North had ample other opportunities — a breakaway by Sam Clarke in the first minute, a breakaway by Joe Quinn in the sixth minute, then being in close after a third Rocketeer faceoff in the attacking zone in the eighth minute, and a point-blank shot seconds later.
Norton created plenty of danger too, as Josh Cohen had a chance in the third minute, Whalen had a chance at the left post in the fifth minute, and Josh Giguere had an opportunity at the right post in the sixth minute. Then Heagney unleashed a drive off of the left wing in the 10th minute and Whalen had two chances at the right post on the Lancers’ power play.
Malden Catholic 6, Mansfield 0
FOXBORO — “They’ll be the best team that we’ll face this year,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini said of the Catholic Central League and state power.
Hornet goalie Chris Hormann was spectacular between the pipes, allowing Malden Catholic just one first-period goal, while totaling 44 saves overall.
Malden Catholic struck for three second-period power-play goals to take a 4-0 lead into the final 15 minutes. Conversely, Mansfield was not awarded a man-advantage opportunity in the contest.
The Hornets have another non-league game Saturday at the Cranston Veterans Rink, a 7 p.m. faceoff against Barrington, R.I.
D-R/Seekonk 7, Bourne 2
BOURNE — Devin Dailey scored two goals and set up another pair of goals as unbeaten D-R/Seekonk skated past Bourne in a South Coast Conference game. D-R/Seekonk (2-0) took a 4-2 first-period lead and blanked the Canalmen in both the second and third periods.
Noah Bastis (two goals, one assist) and Liam Fecteau (one goal, three assists) all were prolific on the score sheet for D-R/Seekonk. Andre Ashton and Matt Cunha each had one goal as D-R/Seekonk outshot Bourne by a 35-14 margin.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 4 (OT)
NEW BEDFORD — Grace Nelson scored at 3:12 of sudden-victory overtime to give Bishop Feehan its first victory of the season in a Catholic Central League game.
The Shamrocks (1-1) never trailed, gaining a 2-0 first-period lead. However, the Spartans tied the score at 3-3 in the second period and at 4-4 with 5:28 left in the third period.
Bishop Feehan was unable to convert a power-play opportunity gained with 12 seconds left in regulation time and then extending into the overtime. In the 4-on-4 overtime format, Nelson converted a breakaway bid, with Syd Spellman assisting.
The Shamrocks regained the lead at 3-2 in the 10th minute of the second period on a shot from the point by Makayla Macomber, with Caitlin Kelley and Brooke Borges assisting. Bishop Feehan regained the lead at 4-3 three minutes into the third period on a goal by Grace Campbell, with Nelson and Macomber assisting.
The Shamrocks gained the lead in the first period on freshman Julia Tamul’s first varsity goal at 9:46 (from Kelley) and by Mary Brown on a rebound at 11:35. Bishop Feehan plays the first of two games of the weekend Saturday at 8 p.m. in Foxboro against Mansfield-Foxboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.