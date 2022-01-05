ATTLEBORO — There is plenty for the North Attleboro High hockey team to build off for its future on the ice after skating with Hockomock League power Franklin High at New England Sports Village Wednesday.
The Rocketeers limited the Panthers to one goal through the first 30 minutes of play and killed off two Panther power play chances to stand deadlocked with Franklin at 1-1 entering the third period.
However, the Panthers tallied twice within the span of a minute early in the third period, taking a 2-1 lead at 4:28 on a rebound by Ben Paterson and then creating a two-goal margin on a power play at 5:06 with a drive from the right point by Ryan Sicchio to prevail 3-1.
“We were gritty, we hung with them,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said of his Rocketeers having a spark in their skates and sizzle with their shots through the second and third periods.
The Rocketeers knotted the score at 1-1 in the second period at 4:20. Junior Troy Carlisle created a steal and then knocked home a drive from the left point by senior defenseman Austin Comery with Nick Longa also picking up an assist.
North Attleboro nearly gained the equalizer minutes earlier with Longa having a bid in the second minute and Mason Briggs uncorking a shot from the left point in the third minute.
Nic Kojoian created a steal and a partial breakaway bid for North in the sixth minute of that second period, which forced a Franklin penalty. But North was unable to sustain traffic in front of Panther goalie Cole Pouliot-Porter during that power play and again on another chance than spanned the end of the second period and the initial 1:37 of the third period.
A steal and a backhand shot by Longa and a pressure by Gaulin nearly put North into the lead at the end of the second period. Then at the outset of the third period, both Kojoian and Longa had jam-in chances at the left post.
“They kind of dominated the first period,” Heagney said as the Panthers forced 16 faceoffs in the North end of the ice, sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber (30 saves) keeping the Rocketeers in contention, while the defensive cast of senior Anthony Westcott with Jack Julio and seniors Sean Mahoney and Comery were able to withstand the pressure.
And Franklin was the beneficiary of a judgmental call when Justin Magan scored the go-ahead goal at 10:07 of the first period after the net had apparently been dislodged at the left post behind North sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber.
“We came back, we skated well after the first period,” Heagney said.
North showed a better mindset over the final two periods with an attention to backchecking and ability to force faceoffs in the Panther zone, winning two of four in the second period, five of 10 over the third period.
Paterson regained the lead for Franklin four minutes into the third period at the end of a breakaway by Dylan Marchad. Then Sicchio converted a power play chance for the Panthers, just 14 seconds into the North penalty.
“We had a great effort and if we could have buried a few of our chances, who knows how it would have gone,” Heagney said. “That (Franklin) is one of the best teams in the state — Division 1 —and we can say that we skated with them.”
North Attleboro will try to snap a four-game losing skid at the Foxboro Sports Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against King Philip.
