FRANKLIN — Sydney O’Shea scored twice, but Franklin High tied the score with just over two minutes left in the second period and then notched the winning goal on a power play with just over two minutes left in the third period to upend the King Philip High girls’ hockey team 3-2 Tuesday in a Hockomock League game.
King Phillip (3-1) had 23 shots in the game, but had just two power play chances. Mallory Johnston totaled 17 saves in goal for the Warriors.
O’Shea knotted the score at 1-1 for the Warriors at 7:31 of the first period and then put KP into the lead at 11:18 of the second period.
Franklin tied the game 2-all at 12:32 of the second period and netted the third goal at 12:15 of the third period. King Philip is off until Dec. 29 at Medway.
Canton 3, Foxboro/Mansfield 2CANTON — Canton tallied a pair of second period goals, one on a power play, for a 2-1 edge.
Maeve Anastasia tied the it at 1-1 for Foxboro-Mansfield at 4:38 of the first period. Ava Adams knotted the score at 2-2 at 8:04 of the second period with Kylie O’Keefe assisting.
Jess Widdop was in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield. Foxboro-Mansfield (0-2) plays at Walpole Wednesday night.
King Philip 2, Wayland 1 (OT)
WESTON — Sydney O’Shea scored at the five-minute mark of overtime in lifting King Philip to its third victory Monday.
The Warriors trailed 1-0 entering the third period, but freshman Cate Hart scored her first varsity goal to even the score. Morgan Cunningham set up O’Shea’s game-winner.
KP goalie Mallory Johnston blanked Wayland in the first and third periods.
BOYS Medway 4, King Philip 1
FOXBORO — King Philip made its season debut Monday, but surrendered a trio of second-period goals to Medway at Foxboro Sports Center. KP went scoreless through the first 40 minutes before Nolan Feyler scored with just over four minutes left, assisted by James Boldy.
The Warriors out-shot Medway 37-19,including an 11-2 edge during the scoreless first period. Medway scored a trio of even-strength goals during the second period on 12 shots.
King Philip has a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Natick.
