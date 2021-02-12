CANTON — Juniors Nik Kojoian and Brady Sarro each scored twice as the North Attleboro High hockey team skated to a 4-0 victory over Stoughton High Friday in a Hockomock League game.
The Rocketeers (5-4) scored pairs of goals in both the first and third periods, while freshman Kyle Gruber took the shutout in goal, making 12 saves. North Attleboro allowed Stoughton a power play in both the first and third periods, but kept the puck out of the net.
Sarro put North in front, while Kojoian made it a two-goal margin. Sarro netted his second goal early in the third period on a power play, while Kajoian scored his second goal with just under two minutes left.
The Rocketeers have a Saturday game at 11 a.m. in Foxboro against Mansfield.
