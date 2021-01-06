ATTLEBORO — The goal for the Bishop Feehan High hockey team this season is to turn on the red light three times a game.
When the Shamrocks do, they usually win. Bishop Feehan relied on its defense and goaltending prowess to advance to the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title game against Hockomock League powerhouse Canton last season.
Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn can only imagine what would have been in store for the Shamrocks this season, with his starting goalkeeper Ryan D’Amato returning, as well as four veteran defensemen, the addition of two players from the former Coyle-Cassidy High program and so much depth that he will roll out five lines.
The Shamrocks have a 17-game schedule in place, crossing their fingers that the coronavirus protocol will allow them to play most of those games after Shamrocks had a pair of preseason interruptions. Not only is COVID-19 a challenge, the Shamrocks will also embark on entering the traditionally strong Catholic Central League.
“Austin Prep and St. Mary’s (of Lynn) were Super 8 teams a few years ago, Pope Francis was a Super 8 team last year,” Dunn said. “That being said, this is a very good skating team, like we generally have. We believe that we can skate with anyone.”
D’Amato (1.63 goals against, 093 save percentage) returns in goal, while junior goalkeeper Ethan Bairos was a No. 1 at Coyle-Cassidy and senior Dave Janczar could start on many other teams.
The defense has added strong-skating Coyle-Cassidy transfer Brendan Flavin while seniors Drew Payson, Tyler Ahmed and Jake Noel all have three years of varsity experience. Junior Aidan Findlen was a top contributor last season and junior Shane Walsh is solid.
“We’ll be strong on the back end,” Dunn said. “We have strong skaters on the front end too. It’s just a matter of where will get the goals. When we get three or more, we usually win.”
The feature line for Bishop Feehan may be senior Peter Carriuolo (six goals, six assists) centering for senior Kevin Barrera (18 goals, 12 assists) and sophomore Thomas Franziosa (five goals, two assists).
The potential for the line of senior A.J. Quetta (six goals, eight assists) with seniors Ryan Seaver and C.J. Botelho is outstanding. Another line will feature junior Ryan Deven with sophomores George Besarick and Ben Boucher.
Sophomore Brady Vitelli is centering sophomore Aidan Scanlon and senior Rogan Scanlon, while another line will have junior Ben Feeley centering j uniors Sean Guinan and Will Jones.
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk
There is no reason not to believe that the players for the Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth High co-op team will not have the same goal production and success as last season.
The goal will be the South Coast Conference championship in a 10-game schedule without an MIAA Division 2 Tournament.
“We have more depth on defense and more depth with the forwards,,” coach Tom Fecteau said of roster, with 13 players from Seekonk and 12 from D-R.
D-R/Seekonk returns two of the best scorers in the SCC in junior center Devin Dailey and sophomore center Liam Fecteau. D-R/Seekonk can expect to get much production out of junior left wing Evan Pereira, junior Ryan McCarthy, who missed most of last season with a broken wrist, promising sophomore Noah Bastis and impressive freshman Aidan Boothe.
D-R/Seekonk compiled a 14-5-1 record last season, but lost to Tri-Valley League power Medfield in the opening round of postseason play. “The kids have adjusted well to wearing masks, but there’s still a lot of stuff that’s trial and error. Just simple stuff like hearing me.”
The Nastar brothers anchor a defense manned by Wyatt, the senior captain and Colten, a sophomore. Senior captain Carter Foley, senior Brenden Santos and sophomore Evan Fasteson all return with ample varsity experience. D-R/Seekonk has two goalkeepers, senior Dan DeRoche and freshman Sam Bastis.
Norton
The Lancers will have a Hockomock League tinge to their roster with the addition of former Mansfield High assistant Mike Donovan as their head coach. “We’ve been on the ice since Dec. 15, practicing three or four times a week, we’re happy to be out there,” Donovan said of his Tri-Valley League program.
The Lancers, with merely four seniors on the roster, are young (nine freshmen), but there are good skating skills from endline to endline. The seniors will have to assume a load, starting with 6-foot-2 goalie Colin Lyons in his second season as a starter. Sophomore Sam Grolnic and freshman Adam D’Errico both are talented.
Captain Joe Fasolino anchors the defense, a true workhorse. Juniors Connor Cohen and Jake Braga both played ample varsity minutes over the past two seasons and Norton has a bedrock for the future in talented freshman Connor Heagney.
Senior captain Mike Whalen has been a force over his previous three seasons. He will be working on a line with junior Max Sherman and sophomore Palash Raina.
A second line will have senior Steve D’Ercole with Anthony Santangelo or Alex Troubh and freshman Dylan Cummings. Another line combination has sophomore Avi Katz with freshmen Josh Cohen and Dan Lennon.
“Not having a scrimmage hurts a bit because you want to see the kids in live action,” Donovan said. “With such a young group too. The second and third line kids are quick, we’re going to have to use that speed and work from the defensive zone out. We’re going to have to be strong and build off of the defense. The defense has good size and we’re hoping to be able to block a lot of shots.”
The Lancers start the season Saturday at home against Dover-Sherborn.
