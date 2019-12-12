ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High hockey coach Kevin Dunn scans his schedule and sees eight Division 1 schools on it, eight Division 2 members and four from Division 3.
There are the Hockomock League local rivals — North Attleboro, Mansfield and King Philip — Shrewsbury, Medway and Marblehead to name a few and participation in the Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament.
“It’s something that we’ve always done, to go out and try to schedule good quality teams to better prepare us for the tournament,” Dunn said.
The Shamrocks come off of an 11-win, three-tie season, having advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division 2 South Sectional.
This season, the Shamrocks have depth on defense and can send out three quality forward lines.
“We have some balance there,” Dunn said of the 60 candidates for the team. “The interest in hockey has just exploded. I’m not sure if it’s the popularity of youth hockey or what.”
The Shamrocks’ top line has senior Jason Sullivan centering for senior Cam Damaso and junior Kevin Barrera, all prime time players from last season. A second line has senior Kevin Borah working with junior Peter Carriuolo and impressive freshman Tom Franzosa. Junior A.J. Quetta will be a regular contributor up front as well.
The only spot where the Shamrocks lack varsity experience is in goal with junior David Janezar and sophomore Ryan D’Amato in the mix for duty.
The Shamrocks have six varsity veteran defensemen. There are a trio of seniors, Tom Reilly, Thomas Potenza and Seth Dunphy and a trio of juniors, Jake Noel, Drew Payson and Tyler Ahmed. Also in the mix is sophomore Colin Findlen.
“With the depth that we have, we don’t have to rely on freshmen,” Dunn said of many a team having underclassmen on the third line or for 4-5-6 defensemen spots. “We have plenty of kids interested in playing hockey, which is good for the program.”
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk
The goal every season is to win more games than last season and to qualify for the MIAA Tournament.
“We have more skill, we have more depth, those are our goals,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Feacteau said of his skaters, who once again will use New England Sports Village as their base of operations.
D-R/Seekonk returns two three-year veteran defenders in juniors Connor Foley and Wyatt Nastar, while the latter’s younger brother Colton Nastar played as an eighth grader with the varsity last season.
D-R/Seekonk gained a goalie too in home-schooled Seekonk resident Paul Jarvis, the 5-foot-9 netminder having a wealth of club hockey experience.
Senior captains Malachi Letourneau and Connor Dowty return as do juniors Peter Anghinetti and Mike Agresti. Sophomore Devin Dailey skated with the varsity last season as did freshman Liam Fecteau, who skated as an eighth grader. and scored eight goals.
“We have two or three lines and we figure that they can score goals,” Fecteau said. “We’re still young, but we feel the program is moving in the right direction.”
Norton
Jay Thebado is pleased with the progress that the Lancers have made during the preseason and in scrimmages, but strengthening the defense and improving the goal production are areas which need attention.
The Lancers are hoping to improve upon the four wins and two ties they managed last season, being led by a trio of senior forwards, captains Pat Donahue and Jeremy Cross along with John Brennan.
Senior Bill McCarthy and junior Joe Fasolino are the veterans on defense. Meanwhile, the Lancers are looking at three goalies, junior Collin Lyons and two freshmen, Cainen Schulz and Sam Grolnic.
Tri-County
For Cougar coach Mark Spillane, the most immediate attention will be to score goals.
“We’re going to have to grind it out,” Spillane said of his 29-man roster.
The early-season emphasis will be on defense, and the Cougars return junior Andrew Todd in goal. The Cougars have three holdovers on defense back too in juniors Kyle Mastroiani and Brody Dalzell along with senior Jesse Joy.
“We’ve had some good scrimmages, so I think that we’ll be able to hold our own in the (Mayflower) League,” Spillane said.
Up front, the Cougars are going to need production out of returnees, senior Jake Morgan, juniors Joe Charlebois and Bryce Dalzell along with sophomore Cam King.
Tri-County posted a 7-12 record last season.
“Every practice, we’ve gotten better,” Spillane said. “I’m just hoping that we can score some goals.”
