ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks have no fear.
After experiencing the rigors and battles of their first campaign in the highly competitive Catholic Central League last season, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team knows that it can skate with some of the best teams in the state.
The Shamrocks also know that they can keep the red light from being turned on often with two stellar senior goalies in Ethan Bairos and Ryan D’Amato.
“We’re predominantly an upper-classmen team too,” first-year head coach Dave Franzosa said of his depth through the forward lines and defense. “The CCL is so competitive, you’re playing top 10 teams in the state, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”
The Shamrocks have senior captain Colin Findlen paired with junior Tyler Shank as one defensive pairing with senior captain Shane Walsh paired with sophomore Bryce Mackintosh.
One Shamrock line has seniors Ryan Deveney and Ben Feeley working with junior Tom Franzosa. Another line will have juniors Brady Vitello and Aidan Scanlon paired with freshman Eric Lund. A third line will have seniors Will Jones and Sean Guinan with junior George Besarick. Definitely logging ice time will be junior Jon L’Esperance and sophomores Breandan McNeil and Matt Cronan.
“These kids have good chemistry, they have a feel for how each other play,” said Franzosa, who returns veteran Shamrock assistant Mark Cunningham and added former Shamrock A.J. Quetta to the staff.
“The CCL is going to be the challenge,” Franzosa said.
The Shamrocks, host Arlington Catholic Wednesday at the NESV and then Archbishop Williams on Saturday for the re-naming of the rink in honor of Quetta at 5 p.m.
Norton
The Lancers have strength from the backline out and look to supplement the scoring punch of senior center Mike Whalen. Junior Sam Grolnic and sophomore Adam D’Errico return as the goaltending tandem.
Coach Mike Donovan returns senior stalwart Jake Braga and sophomore Connor Heagney on defense, two Lancers who will log plenty of ice time. With them will be sophomore Josh Giguere and junior Liam Coffey.
Whalen scored a team-best eight goals last season. The Lancers are looking for additional scoring from seniors Connor Cohen, Max Shang and Max Sherman, juniors Palash Raina and Avi Katz along with sophomores Josh Cohen, Dan Lennon and Anthony Santangelo.
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk
The defending South Coast Conference champion skaters from Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth High return a veteran roster up front and sophomore goalie Sam Bastis. The key for coach Tom Fecteau will be to replace three graduated senior defensemen.
Senior captain Ryan McCarthy has moved back from forward to defense, joining a cast with juniors Colten Nastar, Ethan Gaudreau and Evan Fasteson.
D-R/Seekonk has plenty of scoring potential from junior right wing Noah Bastis (seven goals, 13 assists), senior center Devin Dailey (11 goals, 14 assists) and junior center Liam Fecteau (nine goals, 16 assists).
Fecteau is entering a line with Dailey and junior Matt Cunha, a transfer from Bishop Feehan. Bastis will be between senior captain Evan Pereira and freshman Brady Fitzpatrick with sophomore Sebastian Rebelo in the mix.
“We didn’t lose anything (to graduation) up front, so we have to have some guys fill new roles,” Fecteau added. In his team’s very first game against Middleboro, Dailey had three goals, Liam Fecteau had two goals and two assists and D-R/Seekonk scored four second period goals en route to a 7-1. “That’s the kind of scoring potential that we have.”
GIRLS Bishop Feehan
With only one senior on the roster, coach Mike Cripps has plenty of experience otherwise and a cast of seven impressive freshmen on the roster.
“This is a good-skating team, we can run four lines,” Cripps said. “We’re just working on combinations.”
Senior Avery Blanchard returns in goal. The defensive cast includes senior Mary Lamoriello, junior Riley LeClair, sophomore Mikayla Macomber and freshman Cori Danehy.
Junior Brooke Borges (three goals, nine assists) can play at left wing or center, currently on a line with sophomore center Caitlyn Kelley (five goals, five assists) and freshman Julie Camel. Both Borges and Kelley were All Sun Chronicle selections and among the best players in the Catholic Central League.
At the moment, a second line will have sophomore Grace Campbell centering classmates Molly Braga and Grace Nelson. The Shamrocks compiled a 3-7-3 record in the highly competitive CCL.
King Philip
The Warriors compiled a 6-5-2 record in the abbreviated last season and coach Ken Assad is looking for a lot more wins.
“We can play all three zones hard and fast, this is a good skating team,” Assad said.
The Warriors return the Hockomock League rookie of the year in sophomore center Kelly Holmes (nine goals, seven assists) and two other all-stars in senior Jen Daniels (eight goals, seven assists) and senior Morgan Cunningham (five goals, six assists).
At the moment, Holmes is centering a line of senior Sydney O’Shea on the right and Cunningham on the left. Daniels is centering a line with junior Kat Precobb and freshman Cate Putt. A third line will have sophomores Rylie Ryan, Syd Cloutier and Nikki McDonald.
Senior Mallory Johnston returns in goal, having the luxury of a veteran cast of defenders in front of her in seniors Meg Sherwood and Ally Donovan, junior Emma Sullivan and a sophomore of impact Mara Boldy.
Mansfield/Foxboro
The good news for first-year head coach Jen Mullen is that she has a pair of bonafide all-stars in senior captain and forward Kylie O’Keefe (three goals, two assists) and senior goalie and captain Jess Widdop, who allowed just 21 goals over 11 games..
“There has been nothing less than 110 percent effort,” said Mullen, a former assistant for the squad.
Mullen is encouraged by the performances in scrimmages against Natick, Dedham, Walpole and Medfield after losing nine seniors from its 5-4-2 team of last season.
“We’re a young team, but a good skating team that is going to be feisty,” she said.
O’Keefe is on a line with senior center Sam Ledin and senior Ava Adams. A second line will have sophomore Jamie Shanteler centering for junior Mya Waryas and sophomore Maeve Anastasia. A third unit has senior captain Cierra Doherty centering for senior Cataline Kipp and freshman Madeline Martin.
In front of Widdop in the defensive zone will be senior Julia Muttart, sophomore Macy Quinn and a pair of freshmen, Emma Rabinovich and Madison Guilfoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.