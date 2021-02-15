ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High hockey team set the tone in the first period en route to a 4-1 victory over Stoughton High Monday in a Hockomock League game at the New England Sports Village.
Sophomore Joe Quinn scored one goal and assisted on another in the opening stanza for the Rocketeers (5-4), who rebounded from a six-goal loss to Mansfield.
The Rocketeers held a 19-0 advantage in shots in the first period and limited the Black Knights to one second period goal as freshman goalie Kyle Gruber had to make just nine saves.
“We did a good job in all three zones,” North Attleboro coach Ben McManama said.
The Rocketeers out-shot the Black Knights 49-10 as Austin Comrie notched the first of three second period goals for the Rocketeers at 8:40 with Quinn assisting. Brady Sarro (at 12:40 from Charlie Connolly) and Nick Longa (at 14:09 from Jake Gruber) closed out the scoring.
North Attleboro owns second place in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League with a 5-2 slate.
Quinn put North in front in the first period (at 6:20 from Brody Gaulin and Mark Ayvazyan). The Rocketeers returns to NESV Wednesday for a 7 p.m. faceoff against Foxboro.
Norton 3, Bellingham 0
FOXBORO — Mike Whalen scored twice and set up another as the Lancers closed out their season with the Tri-Valley League shutout.
Norton capped its 5-0-1) unbeaten string by allowing Bellingham three power play chances, two in the first half, but killed them all off.
Whalen scored a pair of second half goals for Norton (5-4-1) with the second Lancer goal at 9:51, unassisted and, the third goal at 17:11 with Jake Braga assisting.
Palash Raina scored first for Norton at 9:41 of the first half with Whalen and Anthony Santangelo assisting.
GIRLS King Philip 9, Stoughton 6
FOXBORO — Junior Sydney O’Shea scored three goals, including two in the first period, as King Philip skated to the Hockomock League victory.
Avari Maxell put KP (5-3-1) ahead 41 seconds into the contest. Jen Daniels, Morgan Cunningham, Olivia Donovan, Kelly Holmes and Nicole Brady also netted single goals for KP. The Warriors owned a 4-0 lead after the first period and took a 6-2 lead into the third period.
O’Shea scored her hat trick goal just 30 seconds into the third period with Ally Donovan assisting. O’Shea netted her first period goals at 6:17 from Libby Curran and Cunningham and at 9:26 from Daniels.
King Philip next is at St. Mary’s of Lynn Thursday.
Canton 4, Foxboro-Mansfield 0
CANTON — The Bulldogs tallied twice in the second period, one on a power play, in turning back Foxboro-Mansfield to capture their third Hockomock League title in four seasons.
Canton took a 1-0 lead after one period and held a three-goal margin going into the third period. Foxboro-Mansfield (3-3-2) was out-shot by a 20-13 margin with the best scoring chances coming off of drives by Meg O’Hara. Foxboro-Mansfield went fruitless on a pair of power play chances.
Foxboro-Mansfield has a 10:30 game Tuesday morning at the Pirelli Rink against Franklin.
