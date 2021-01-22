ATTLEBORO — From the perspective of the North Attleboro High boys’ hockey team, the Rocketeers’ first victory since Jan. 6 was a well-deserved two points after shutting out a well-respected opponent for two periods.
As far as the Attleboro High squad was concerned on the other side of the ice, it was the Bombardiers’ first time out since Jan. 6 and they battled the Rocketeers to a 1-1 standoff over the final two periods in the meeting of the Hockomock League arch-rivals Friday at New England Sports Village.
In the end, it was a rousing three-goal first period by the Rocketeers that paved the way to a 4-1 win.
North Attleboro might have played its finest period of the season over the first 15 minutes, scoring a trio of goals over a six-minute span and out-shooting AHS 27-0 on net while winning nine of 11 faceoffs in the attacking zone.
Pacing the Rocketeers’ first-period scoring onslaught were Charlie Connolly at 4:44 from Nik Kojoian, Jake Gruber at 8:58 from Anthony Westcott, and Kojoian at 10:37 from Brady Sarro and Mark Ayvazyan.
“The first period we played the way that we were supposed to play, we did everything the right way,” North coach Ben McManama said.
The Rocketeers moved the puck swiftly, maintaining possession through the neutral zone and were unrelenting in pressuring n Bombardier goalie Nick Piazza, who amassed 44 saves.
Nick Longa made it a four-goal lead for the Big Red 1:42 into the third period, deflecting home a feed from Grubert on the left wing at the right post with Joe Quinn also picking up an assist.
Bombardier senior Zach Pierce denied North Attleboro goalie Jim Burtch (10 saves) of a shutout, scoring at 6:26 of the third period on a rush off the right wing, the puck being inadvertently tapped into the net by a Rocketeer defenseman.
“That was their third game this week and it showed,” AHS coach Greg Chamberlain said of the Rocketeers (2-3). “We’ve got to come out quicker. Our first game against Canton, we had a tough start and then got better from the second period on.”
North Attleboro tallied just once over the final two periods, owning a 10-7 edge in shots in the second period while being forced to kill two penalties, and having an 11-4 advantage in shots in the third period. The Rocketeers had a 48-11 advantage in shots overall.
Burtch stole some Bombardier thunder by denying Aidan Dryjowicz on a short-handed goal bid during North’s third power play chance of the game in the fourth minute of the second period. Nate Parker crated two AHS shots early in that period and Austin Blais had a partial breakaway in the fourth minute.
Attleboro had a power play bid in the eighth minute, with a two-man advantage for 53 second, but was unable to score as both Charlie Connolly and Westcott cleared the puck out of the Rocketeer zone.
On the second half of that man advantage, Nate Parker created a good chance for AHS, but North’s Sam Clarke made a clever poke check to take the pressure off. And two minutes later, North defenseman Sean Mahoney took away a partial breakaway bid by Parker.
“This was our first game in two and a half weeks, so it was hard,” Chamberlain said of the Bombardiers. “Getting in game shape and trying to figure it out is not easy and we’re playing a rivalry game too. The intensity was good.”
North Attleboro took the lead on a shot in the slot by Connolly, then Gruber created a two-goal margin with a shot from along the boards, outside the faceoff circle to the left of Piazza. Kojoian made it 3-0 for North two minutes later, skating in off the left faceoff circle and whistling a wrist shot.
North was so dominate over the first 15 minutes that AHS had just two faceoffs in the attacking zone. And a potential fourth goal by the Rocketeers, coming on a power play goal by Westcott with six seconds left, was waved off due to a North Attleboro penalty.
“This happens every time that we play Attleboro, it gets chippy in the second period and we forget what we were supposed to be doing,” McManama said. “We’ve got to be smarter and more disciplined.”
North Attleboro faces Foxboro Wednesday, while Attleboro visits Canton Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.