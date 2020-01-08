ATTLEBORO — Aggressive to the puck, being hard on the forecheck — that was the mantra espoused by North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama to the Rocketeers.
The Big Red executed the script to near perfection over the first two periods of the Hockomock League game before a packed house at the New England Sports Village Wednesday, all the while scoring the first three goals of the contest.
The Rocketeers skated one step closer to an MIAA Tournament berth, taking their sixth victory of the season by holding off the Bombardiers of Attleboro High 3-2.
Sophomore Sam Clarke scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for the Big Red (6-2-2), banging in his own rebound at 3:22 of the second period to present the Rocketeers with a 3-0 margin.
“We had to be more physical, be more aggressive, we learned our lesson at Dedham (a five-goal loss),” McManama said. “That was really the first time that we were challenged, we realized it. We had to get back to the way that North usually plays, which is physical hockey and we did a great job with it.”
Senior center Dennis Morehouse scored the second goal of the game for the Rocketeers, a solo breakaway down the right wing and tucking a backhand shot past AHS goalie Nick Piazza with Will Yeomans slipping a two-zone pass out of the North defensive zone.
Moreover, it was Morehouse who won a faceoff at the North blueline with 1:08 remaining in the contest, forcing the Bombardiers to postpone lifting Piazza out of goal in favor of a sixth skater. No sooner did the Bombardiers have Piazza come to the bench with 40 seconds left, 18 seconds later, AHS was assessed its ninth penalty of the game.
The Bombardiers (2-4-1), coming off of a rousing one-goal loss to unbeaten Hockomock League power Canton, made matters difficult for the Big Red over the final half of the game.
Aidan Dryjowicz converted the Bombardiers’ fourth power play chance of the second period at 12:04, stuffing in a loose puck off the right side with Liam McDonough assisting.
The Bombardiers, out-shot 12-4 in the first period and 10-7 in the second period, refused to surrender and added another specialty teams goal early in the third period. Owen Dryjowicz tallied a shorthanded goal for AHS at 4:17, finishing off a nifty 2-on-1 breakaway, taking a feed off of the left wing by Ryan Morry.
“They (North Attleboro) came at us, they come at you hard,” AHS coach Mark Homer said. “They battle for the puck and first part of the game, they won the battles.”
Truth be told, AHS had a potential first goal of the game, on its second power play chance of the second period, off the stick of Aidan Dryjowicz nullified as the goalpost became dis-lodged from its base. And during the first two minutes of the second preriod, the Bombardiers’ Aidan Diggin had a breakaway down the right wing and Morry had a shot with an empty left corner of the North cage sail wide.
“It’s about winning one battle at a time, we worked hard,” Homer added.
The Bombardiers also had a 5-on-3 powerplay for a span of 1:11 late in the second period, but the Big Red triumvirate of penalty killers — Charlie Connolly, McNeany and Morehouse — proved equal to the assignment.
North gained the lead at 13:07 of the first period when Brady Sarro scored a power play goal, flicking the puck in from the left corner.
The Big Red could have had more with Morehouse having shots in the slot in the ninth and 11th minutes, with Jake McNeany hitting the right post in the 10th minute and with Matt McSweeney having a partial breakaway in the 12th minute.
“We have to make sure that we stay out of the box,” McManama said of the Rocketeers eight penalties in the contest. “The penalties let them back in the game, emotions took over and you can’t have that in a rivalry game.”
The Rocketeers skate against Mansfield at the Foxboro Sports Center Saturday at 7 p.m., while AHS returns to the NESV for a 5 p.m. game with Taunton.
