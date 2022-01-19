ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ hockey team skated with pace and put pucks on Attleboro High senior goalie Nick Piazza to leave A.J. Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village Wednesday with an 8-1 victory over the Bombardiers.
Juniors Troy Carlisle, Joe Quinn and Brady Gaulin each scored twice for the Rocketeers, who skated into the third period with a 6-0 lead. The Bombardiers ended a five-game, 17 period scoreless drought when senior Sean Marshall scored a power play goal with 1:36 remaining.
“Piazza stood on his head,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said of the AHS netminder, who limited North a pair of first period goals on 20 shots, while the Rocketeers won 12 of 13 faceoffs in the attacking zone.
“We skated pretty well, we were winning puck races all over the ice,” Heagney added. “He (Piazza) robbed us of some sure goals. He was squaring up to the puck nicely. I give him a lot of credit because that game could have been a lot worse. He is a really good goaltender.”
Carlisle put North ahead at 4:07 of the first period on a breakaway and then netted his second goal on another breakaway at 2:57 of the second period, the Big Red’s third goal of the game.
Quinn gave North a 2-0 lead at 8:59 of the first period, smacking in a rebound of a Jake Dluhy shot. He scored his second goal at 13:19 of the second period (with Carlisle and Dluhy) assisting, the Big Red’s fifth goal of the game.
Gaulin scored North’s sixth goal at 13:58 of the second period (with Austin Comery and Brady Sarro assisting) and then tallied goal No. 8 for the Rocketeers at 6:23 of the third period (assisted by Sam Clark).
North Attleboro (4-5-1) unleashed 55 shots at Piazza. Nick Longa made it 4-0 at 4:06 of the second period (assisted by Nic Kojoian and Mark Ayvazyan). Anthony Wescott scored goal No. 7 for the Rocketeers at 5:37 of the third period (assisted by Kojoian).
North Attleboro sophomore goalie Nate Kelley blanked the Bombardiers over the first two periods, facing only a half-dozen shots.
Over the first 15 minutes, Kelley stopped a breakaway bid by Marshall in the seventh minute, while Sean Mahoney took away another potential breakaway chance by Marshall in the 11th minute. Then the Rocketeers were spared when a Mike LaChance shot popped out and over Kelley’s glove in the 13th minute.
North Attleboro has a non-league game Friday against Smithfield, R.I. in West Warwick. The Bombardiers return to the ice Friday, hosting Canton at the NESV at 7:30 p.m.
Norton 8, Holliston 1
FRAMINGHAM — Senior captain Mike Whalen netted two goals as the Lancers scored four first period goals en route to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Whalen put Norton in front, while Josh Cohen scored what proved to be the winning goal. Max Sheng and Connor Heagney also scored even-strength goals for the Lancers in the first period.
Norton tallied twice in the second period and took a 6-0 lead into the third period. Lancer goalie Adam D’Errico totaled 23 saves, having his bid for a shutout denied with 13 seconds remaining. Norton will host Hopkinton Saturday at 8 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center.
GIRLS King Philip 9, Dedham 0
DEDHAM — Kelly Holmes, Cate Hart and Morgan Cunningham each scored two goals as the Warriors skated past the Marauders in a non-league game played at the Noble and Greenough School.
Jen Daniels, Sydney O’Shea and Cate Putt each scored a single goal for KP (7-3). The Warriors host Westwood Saturday at 7 p.m.
Foxboro-Mansfield 2, Westwood 2 (OT)
CANTON — The penalty killing units, led by Maeve Anastasia and Mya Waryas, allowed Foxboro-Mansfield to gain the tie. Westwood had a man advantage to start the five-minute overtime period and another later in the extra session.
Ava Adams (at 6:07) and Anastasia (at 13:49) scored first period goals for Foxboro-Mansfield (1-5-1), who next visit Medway Saturday at 5 p.m.