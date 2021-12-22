ATTLEBORO — The hats flew from the rafters in honor of senior center Nik Kojoian, while the shouts and well-wishing never ended for sophomore goalie Nate Kelly who pitched a shutout in his varsity debut.
With senior center Nick Longa and sophomore wing Kaden Burns scoring short-handed goals three minutes apart during the second period, the North Attleboro High hockey team delivered a stirring 7-0 victory over arch-rival Attleboro High Wednesday on A.J. Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village.
The Rocketeers (2-1) pumped in a trio of second period goals, skating with a 5-0 margin into the final 15 minutes.
Bombardier senior goalie Nick Piazza may have earned the No. 1 star in facing an onslaught of North shots, making 40 saves — 14 during the first period and 13 in each of the second and third periods. And he denied the Big Red on a second period penalty shot chance.
Moreover, the Rocketeers owned puck possession in addition to winning seven of nine faceoffs in the attacking zone in the first period and six of nine during the second period.
North killed off a penalty that began with 1:18 left in the first period, three times the Rocketeers clearing the puck without an AHS shot. Then the Bombardiers were unable to generate an attack for the remaining 42 seconds at the outset of the second period.
And after North had mis-fired on a penalty shot two minutes into the second period, the Rocketeers were assessed a five-minute major penalty at 4:22, but the Bombardiers were once again unable to generate much traffic in front of Kelly, who totaled just four saves in the game for the shutout.
Kelly’s lone threat came early in the third period when the Bombardiers’ Nate Parker had a potential breakaway chance, but the North netminder skated out of the crease to clear the loose puck.
Kojoian scored the final three goals of the game for the Big Red. He gave North a 5-0 lead with his first goal at 12:20 of the second period with a shot off the left wing, Anthony Westcott and Long assisting.
Kojoian made it a 6-0 just 4:14 into the third period with a deflection and then produced his hat trick goal at 6:47 by flipping home a rebound of a Mark Ayvazyan drive.
In addition to Kelly’s first shutout, Burns scored his first career goal. Burns provided North with a 4-0 lead at 9:25 of the second period. With North’s penalty expiring and the Rocketeers having cleared the puck five times on the AHS power play, Burns took a feed from Westcott and delivered the tally.
Just three minutes earlier, at 6:29, Longa netted the second of his two goals, also a short-handed score. Longa craftily stole the puck and made a dash along the right wing.
Longa put the Big Red into the lead at 4:47 of the first period, finishing off a rebound of a Ayvazyan drive from the left point.
Ayvazyan created a 2-0 margin for North at 7:28 of the first period on a shot in the slot with Kojoian assisting.
There might have been more rubber into the AHS net too as Burns rang a drive off the crossbar in the 12th minute of the second period and Kojoian hit the right post early in the third period before netting his second goal.
“All the lines contributed, it was a good overall team effort,” North coach Kyle Heagney said. “We battled through some adversity on that five-minute major (penalty), but all in all, we keep telling the kids that we’ve got to get better period by period.”
The Bombardiers, 0-3 and without a goal this season, are off the ice until a Jan. 5 Hockomock League game in Foxboro against King Philip. North will be playing in the Burrillville, R.I. Holiday Tournament Monday with a matinee game.
