ATTLEBORO — For the second time in as many days, not only did the North Attleboro High hockey team score five goals, but sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber posted a shutout.
Junior Mark Ayvazyan scored two goals and senior center Nik Kojoian and senior defenseman Anthony Wescott both collected a pair of assists as the Rocketeers skated past Taunton 5-0 Saturday in a Hockomock League game on the A.J. Quetta Rink at the New England Sports Village.
North notched its fourth straight victory in topping the Tigers, scoring a pair of first-period goals and then adding three more in the second period. Gruber, who backstopped North to a 5-0 win over Smithfield, R.I. on Friday, had to face just 14 Taunton shots.
“We took control of the flow,” North coach Kyle Heagney said of the Rocketeers controlling the play, allowing Taunton only a first-period power play.
Ayvazyan put North in front just 2:56 into the game, and he then scored his second goal, the Rocketeers’ fifth of the game, with 58 seconds left in the second period, with Kojoian and Gavin Arabian assisting.
Brady Sarro gave North a 2-0 lead at 3:33 of the first period, with Kaden Burns and Wescott assisting.
During the three-goal second period, Nick Longa (at 4:09 from Ayvazyan and Kojoian) and Brady Gauvin (at 7:26 from Wescott) also scored for the Big Red.
North (5-5-1) will take a five-game (4-0-1) unbeaten skein into its next game, Wednesday at the NESV, with a 5 p.m. faceoff against Davenport Division-leading Canton.
Franklin 5, King Philip 3
FRANKLIN — The King Philip High Warriors won the final two periods of the Hockomock League game but could not recover from the wounds suffered during the first 15 minutes of the Kelley-Rex Division clash at the Pirelli Rink.
Franklin scored four first-period goals, two within the first four minutes of the game, to gain the edge on first place.
“We made a game of it, but we were chasing,” KP coach Paul Carlow said as the Warriors surrendered four goals on 14 first-period shots while being unable to support goalie Kyle Abbott. “We came out flat.”
Sophomore defenseman Brad Guden factored in all three goals for KP (3-6-1), scoring twice in the second period, at 10:25 and at 14:43 on a power play. He set up Rowan Boulger for a third-period goal.
KP has a non-league game at Bishop Feehan Monday.
D-R/Seekonk 4, Somerset Berkley 3
FALL RIVER — Junior Liam Fecteau scored two goals as once-beaten D-R/Seekonk returned to the ice after a two-week hiatus due to health issues to beat the Blue Raiders in a South Coast Conference game.
Fecteau put D-R/Seekonk in front in the first period and scored the game-winning goal on a third-period power play.
Senior Devin Dailey set up three of the D-R/Seekonk goals — a second-period tally by Matt Cunha and a third-period power-play goal by Noah Bastis.
Sam Batis, the D-R/Seekonk goalie faced 36 Blue Raider shots. D-R/Seekonk next has a 5:30 p.m. non-league game Wednesday against Attleboro at the NESV.
Hopkinton 5, Norton 2
FOXBORO — The Lancers scored bookend goals but were able to score just once over the first two periods in dropping the Tri-Valley Legue game to the Hillers.
Senior captain Mike Whalen put Norton in front at the eight-minute mark of the first period but the Lancers (2-7) didn’t score again until the third period. Sophomore Josh Giguere scored his first career goal in the third period.
The Lancers generated 23 shots in the game. Norton returns to the ice Wednesday for a 8 p.m. faceoff against Medfield in Franklin.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Joseph’s 0
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Caitlin Kelley scored two goals while junior goalie Avery Blanchard posted the first shutout in Shamrock history by making 12 saves as Bishop Feehan skated to the Catholic Central League victory on Saturday.
Kelley put the Shamrocks (5-2-2) in front in the eighth minute of the first period, then gave Bishop Feehan a 4-0 lead with her second goal at 14:40 of the second period, tipping in a Brenna Vitelli shot.
Alivia Fitzgibbons banged in a rebound in the 12th minute of the first period as the Shamrocks skated into the second period with a 2-0 lead.
Grace Campbell (at 11:20 from Grace Nelson) scored the first of two second-period goals for Bishop Feehan, which held a 4-0 margin after 30 minutes. Sydney Spellman made a strong individual effort, taking the puck out of the corner to score goal No. 5 for the Shamrocks at 6:38 of the third period.
Blanchard did not have to face a power play. The Shamrocks next host Archbishop Williams Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. faceoff at the NESV.
Malden Catholic 3, Bishop Feehan 2
MALDEN — The Shamrocks were fewer than three minutes away from taking home a Catholic Central League victory, and then suffered two outcome-altering breakdowns in falling Sunday. Malden Catholic tied the score at 2-2 with just under three minutes left on a delayed Bishop Feehan penalty and then potted the game-winner by converting a Shamrock defensive miscue into a goal with nine seconds remaining.
Grace Nelson scored twice for the Shamrocks, tying the score at 1-1 in the seventh minute of the second period and then creating a one-goal lead at 2-1 on a goal in the eighth minute of the third periiod.
The Shamrocks generated 36 shots in the contest.
Medway 5, Foxboro-Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — Medway tallied a trio of first-period goals and never allowed Foxboro-Mansfield many chances to recover in winning the non-league game.
Foxboro-Mansfield (1-6-1) went without a power-play chance until a pair in the third period. Goalie Jess Widdop made 43 saves in goal, blanking Medway in the third period.
Foxboro-Mansfield next will host Canton Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Foxboro Sports Center.
King Philip 4, Westwood 3
FOXBORO — Sophomore Kelly Holmes scored a pair of goals as KP held off Westwood in the non-league game. Holmes tallied the second of two first-period goals by KP and tallied the game-winner in the third period.
Morgan Cunningham gave KP a 1-0 lead, as the Warriors took a 2-1 lead into the second period. Jen Daniels gave KP a 3-1 lead in the second period, with the Warriors skating into the third period with a 3-2 margin.
Mallory Johnston totaled 24 saves in goal for KP (8-3), which next hosts Franklin Wednesday at 6 p.m.