ARLINGTON — Scoring a trio of second-period goals in just over a two-minute span, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team rode home with a 5-1 victory over Arlington Catholic at the Ed Burns Arena in a Catholic Central League game.
The Shamrocks overcame an early and first-period deficit by scoring five unanswered goals, while junior goalie Ryan D’Amato blanked the Cougars over the final two periods, totaling 23 saves.
Senior captain Kevin Barrera scored the game-tying goal (at 11:11) on a second-period power play. Junior Ben Feeley scored the game-winning goal (at 12:00) and senior C.J. Botelho gave the Shamrocks a two-goal lead (at 13:30).
“We’re playing solid hockey, we’re not beating ourselves,” Bishop Feehan High coach Kevin Dunn said of limiting turnovers and trips to the penalty box, including not taking one against Arlington Catholic.
The Shamrocks avenged two losses (4-2 and 4-0) to Arlington Catholic earlier in the season.
The Shamrocks generated 35 shots in the contest.
Tyler Ahmed set up Barrera’s tying tally and teamed with Peter Carriuolo to set up Botelho’s goal. Colin Findlen and George Besarick were credited with assists on Botelho’s goal.
During the third period, Thomas Franzosa (at 7:30 from Feeley) and Carriuolo (at 9:30 from Barrera) netted goals for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan (2-9-2) has a CCL first-round tournament game Wednesday at Archbishop Williams.
Norton 2, Bellingham 1
FOXBORO — The Lancers clawed back from a one-goal first-half deficit and have clawed back to the .500 level on the season by trumping Bellingham for the second time within four days in the Tri-Valley League game at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Mike Whalen scored both second-half goals for Norton, with Connor Heagney setting up the game-tying goal. Whalen scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway.
The Lancers, who beat Bellingham 5-3 earlier in the week, successfully killed off a four-minute double-minor penalty at the outset of the second half. Norton (4-4-1) fell behind in the sixth minute of the game as the Blackhawks scored on a breakaway. Three minutes later Whalen rang a shot off of the crossbar.
GIRLS
Canton 5, King Philip 1
FOXBORO — The King Philip Warriors were planning on taking at least a share of the Hockomock League title with defending champion Canton. The Warriors were headed in that direction too, taking the lead two minutes into the game.
However, Canton (7-1, 5-1) scored five unanswered goals, two in both the second and third periods, to turn back the upset-minded Warriors KP (4-5-1, 3-2-1), who had handed Canton its first loss of the season three days prior.
Jen Daniels put KP in front at 1:44 of the first period, with Sydney O’Shea and Kelly Holmes assisting.
Canton tied the score before the session ended with a power-play goal and took a 3-1 lead into the third period, with one of its second-period goals also on the power play.
Mallory Johnston posted 27 goals in net for KP, which generated 25 shots. The Warriors have an 11 a.m. faceoff Monday with Stoughton.
Foxboro-Mansfield 1, Canton 1
FOXBORO — Sophomore Reese Pereira scored the tying tally and senior goalie Jess Widdop totaled 20 saves, blanking Canton over the final two periods, as Foxboro-Mansfield secured a well-taken point in the Hockomock League tie.
Canton, within one point of earning its third league title over the past four seasons, took the lead at the three-minute mark, but the Foxboro-Mansfield defense, led by Melissa Shanteler, Emma Pereira and Meg O’Hara, were rock-solid from there on. Twice Foxboro-Mansfield thwarted the Bulldogs on power-play chances.
Reese Pereira tied the game in the 12th minute of the second period, banging in a rebound of an O’Hara shot. The game was the first of five in six days for Foxboro-Mansfield (3-2-2), which visits Canton Monday and takes on Franklin Tuesday.
