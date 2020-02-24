FOXBORO — What do Jesper Makudera, Sean McCafferty and Espen Reager have in common?
Each one could be the Hockomock League MVP, and the best goalkeeper in the conference.
Makudera, representing King Philip High, owns a 1.81 goals-against mark with a 92-percent save percentage.
McCafferty, representing Mansfield High, sports a 2.12 goals-against average with a save percentage of 93.
And Reager, representing Foxboro High, owns a 1.74 goals-against mark with a 94-percent save percentage.
Displaying that determined defense between the pipes, the trio of Hockomock League goalies all present their respective teams with the opportunity to advance in the MIAA Tournament.
That’s not forgetting Bishop Feehan High’s Ryan D’Amato, who has a 1.50 goals-against mark with a save percentage of 90, and the netminder for Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk, Paul Jarvis, who has allowed just 19 goals. Both give their teams an edge in the Division 2 South Tournament.
And Jess Widdop, the sophomore and two-year starter in goal for the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ team, who has allowed two goals or fewer to a dozen foes, has won four of her last five starts to help the team secure an MIAA Division 1 Tournament berth.
Foxboro (10-4-5)
Coach Mark Cedorhuk and the Warriors have positioned themselves for an extended stay in the Division 3 South Tournament, with the cornerstone defense championed by senior captain and two-year starter in goal, Espen Reager.
Foxboro is unbeaten in its last 10 outings (7-0-3), and Reager’s consistency in goal has resulted in the Warriors allowing the second-fewest goals (34) in the Hockomock League.
Reager sports a 1.75 goals-against mark with a save percentage of 94.
“It all starts in our end,” Cedorhuk said of his defense, pairing a sophomore, Eoin Reager, with a freshman, Alex Coviello, and teaming sophomore Dylan Pothier with senior Kyle McGinnis. “We’re doing a better job with our backcheck. We’re keeping guys to the outside so that Espen can see the puck.
“We work from there and with our transition game,” Cedorchuk said, noting that the Warriors rely on speed and puck possession, along with the scoring of Jack Watts (10 goals, 12 assists), Kirk Leach (15 goals, nine assists) and Ron MacLellan (nine goals, 13 assists).
“We utilize our speed as best we can; we like to get the puck out quickly from our zone,” said Cedorchuk. “We’ve been able to play good defense too. Our forwards play both ends of the ice so that we’re hoping that we make it tough for the other team to score.”
Foxboro lost in the opening round of the 2019 Division 3 South Tournament, 3-0, to Bourne. “I like the way that we’re playing, but everyone’s record is 0-0 now. It’s a new season. As long as we protect Espen in front of the net and not give up second and third chances, we’ll be okay. We have to come to play.”
Mansfield (7-7-6)
The Hornets’ senior three-year starter in goal, Sean McCafferty, is one of the premier goalkeepers in the Hockomock League, and the owner of a 2.12 goals-against mark. McCafferty’s prowess between the pipes has resulted in Mansfield suffering just one loss in its past five starts (2-1-2), allowing merely 10 goals over those 15 periods of play.
“It’s a new lease on life; it’s the tournament and everybody starts out 0-0,” said Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini, whose team has had sluggish first periods of play and not adhered to defensive principles (55 goals allowed) as well as he would have liked.
The Hornets suffered a 3-2 loss in overtime to Hockomock League rival Franklin in the quarterfinals of the Division 1 South Tournament last season. Balzarini maintains that what occurred last season, even last month, should not factor into the next 45 minutes.
“We have some experience, we have some good senior leaders,” veterans like Kevin Belanger, Chris Jenkins, Joe Troiano and Jake Lund to name a few. “With our forwards, our backchecking is an important piece of our defensive one coverage,” Balzarini added.
What happens in the defensive zone in front of McCafferty will be key. Generally, the Hornet pairings on defense have Gormley with Troiano, while Dilon Benoit and Jake Quirk are another unit.
“We’ve been working on our special-teams play, the 4-on-4 and 4-on-3 situations,” Balzarini said. “The penalty kill has been great, at 94 percent.”
Jenkins (10 goals, 10 assists), Belanger (eight goals, eight assists) and Lund (eight goals, six assists) have been the most productive Hornets.
King
Philip (10-5-5)
When the red light has failed to be turned on often enough, senior Jesper Makudera has been able to provide the Warriors from Wrentham with opportunities to take points. KP has allowed the third-fewest goals (42) in the Hockomock League.
“I knew that he would be solid,” KP coach Paul Carlow said of the first-year starter. “We had seen him play really well in games against Archbishop Williams and Bishop Feehan. We’re just hoping that he gets hot; that’s what you need to win games in the tournament.”
After a season’s absence from postseason play, KP has ridden Makudera’s 1.81 goals-against average and 92-percent save percentage while facing 394 shots.
KP has an outstanding corps of defensemen in front of Makudera in senior All-Hockomock League-caliber Kyle Gray (15 assists) and junior Rocco Bianculli (six goals, 17 assists), one of the most dynamic players in the league. “Rocco is a big part of our defense,” Carlow stated. “We need him on the back end.”
The Warriors have the potential for power up front in senior captain Chris Daniels (five goals, 10 assists), senior captain Joe Boselli (11 goals, nine assists) and junior Aidan Boulger (11 goals, four assists).
“Our defense has been strong all year,” Carlow said of reserve goalie Nate Ihley being 4-2 in a reserve role, and junior David Lawler being much- improved on the backline. “Whatever we do, we want to score more goals than the other guys. Because of our defense, we feel that we can give up fewer goals than we’ll score.”
D-R/Seekonk (14-5-1)
The combined forces of the Falcons from Dighton-Rehoboth and the Warriors from Seekonk High have rallied around a first-year home-schooled goalkeeper in senior Paul Jarvis, who has backboned the team on a seven-game (6-0-1) unbeaten skein heading into the Division 2 South Tournament.
“He’s had a great year,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said of the 5-foot-10 Jarvis, who allowed just 19 goals in South Coast Conference action. “He’s new to us, but he’s played with a lot of (youth and club) travel teams. If you have a good goaltender, you have a chance to win, and the defense has worked well together as a unit.”
Jarvis and D-R/Seekonk have limited 18 foes to three goals or fewer, and have allowing just nine over the past 21 periods. D-R/Seekonk has a very productive offense, highlighted by Seekonk freshman Liam Fecteau (17 goals, 23 assists), Seekonk sophomore Devin Dailey (16 goals, eight assists) and D-R freshman Noah Bastis (10 goals, 12 assists).
“Our goals-against average has been good — defense (led by D-R junior Wyatt Nastar) will get you far in the tournament,” Fecteau said. D-R/Seekonk has scored three goals or more in 13 games, so its best defense is often a good offense.
“Our goal was to make the tournament; the seniors have never played in it,” added Fecteau. “We have to put ourselves in the best position possible to win. In the tournament, seeds don’t matter.”
Bishop Feehan (10-8-1)
The Shamrocks have been skating in the right direction since the turn into the new year, having won six of their past seven outings heading into the Division 2 South Tournament. The Shamrocks have scored three goals or more in 13 games and limited 12 foes to two goals or fewer.
The maturing of first-year goalie Ryan D’Amato and the return to the lineup of healthy defensemen Tom Reilly and Seth Dunphy have substantially strengthened the Shamrocks.
“We’re playing well right now,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said, as his skaters have nine wins and two ties among their last 14 games — and are 4-1-1 over the past six.
“I look at the juniors — defensemen Tyler Ahmed, Jake Noel, Drew Payson — and they really stepped up and filled that gap,” Dunn said of the time in which Reilly missed more than a dozen games to injury.
“What they’re doing is keeping the pucks to the outside, and that allows Ryan (D’Amato, 1.60 goals-against mark with a 91-percent save percentage) to step up to the hole and make the saves; he’s very good with his angles. Ryan played maybe a game and a half last year. He gets shots in the chest, which is what we want to see.”
The Shamrocks have a clever center in four-year veteran Jason Sullivan, along with forwards like Cam Damaso, Peter Carriuolo, Kevin Borah, Kevin Barreira and A.J. Quetta, who can find their way to the net.
The Shamrocks lost in the quarterfinal round last season, 2-1, to Westwood. “No question, you have to play good defense in your own zone, make the plays and the saves and start the transition out,” Dunn said.
GIRLS Foxboro-Mansfield (10-9-1)
The combined forces from Foxboro, Oliver Ames and Mansfield skated into the postseason by winning four of their last five games, while taking two wins out of a three-games-in-three-days series.
Foxboro-Mansfield has been able to present itself with a chance for a win, with sophomore goalie Jess Widdop of Oliver Ames High between the pipes providing the last line of defense.
“The way that she’s played down the stretch, she’s been making the key saves at big points of the games to keep us in it,” coach Roy Bain said of the two-year starter. “She’s part of it, but we’re very well-constructed defensively.”
Junior Emma Pereira (Oliver Ames) leads the team in scoring with 17 goals and five assists while also being the defenseman that logs the most minutes. She is paired with Foxboro sophomore Julia Muttart. The other pairing has a pair of Mansfield juniors, Meg O’Hara and Melissa Shanteler.
“The defensive-zone coverage, the neutral zone, we’ve been playing well,” Bain added. “They’ve done a good job of letting Jess see the puck, but they’ve done a good job scoring too.
“We rely on our team speed; we have one line (Maeve O’Keefe, Lily O’Brien, Shanteler) that we can depend on with a strong forecheck and a strong backcheck — they’re small, but they’re fast and tenacious. That’s their identity.”
Foxboro-Mansfield can score goals (61), but in a one-game, win-or-go-home format, the premium of play is in the defensive zone, limiting scoring chances.
“I’m happy with the way that the team is playing top-to-bottom,” Bain emphasized. “They’re peaking at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.