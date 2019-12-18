ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team skated hard and put pucks on net — the result being a 4-1 victory over Mansfield High on Wednesday at the New England Sports Village.
“That’s what we were missing Monday (a loss to King Philip),” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of puck possession and creating traffic in the opposing end of the rink. “We got a lot of pressure to the net.”
Kevin Borah and Peter Carriuolo both jammed in loose pucks in the goalmouth within a three-minute span of the first period and Kevin Borah created a three-goal advantage for the Shamrocks at the eight-minute mark of the second period.
“We had some good chances, we just couldn’t capitalize,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said of the Hornets having 20 shots denied by Bishop Feehan goalie Rory Geraghty.
Mansfield was foiled on a power play with four minutes left and again with a sixth skater on the ice in the final minute.
Shamrock senior center Jason Sullivan scored an empty net goal for the Shamrocks (with defenseman Thomas Potenza assisting) at 14:45 for the final margin.
Borah put the Shamrocks ahead at 5:35 of the first period with Tom Franzosa assisting, a goalmouth scrum in which the Hornet defense was unable to provide protecting for Mansfield goalie Sean McCafferty.
Similarly at 8:28, Carriuolo scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for Bishop Feehan (1-1).
And at 8:08 of the second period, Kevin Barrera created a 3-0 lead for the Shamrocks with a well-timed drive to the net, taking control of a loose puck after defenseman Tom Reilly’s drive from just inside the blue line was blocked by the Hornet defense.
“We’re young defensively, that’s what happened with the first two goals,” Balzarini said of the Shamrocks barging in on McCafferty. “If we get a body on them, then maybe it’s different.”
The Hornets, playing in their season debut, got on the scoreboard at 8:35 of the second period — 27 seconds after the Shamrocks’ took a 3-0 lead. Chris Jenkins fired in a shot off the left wing, with Jake Lund and Kevin Boulanger assisting.
Boulanger nearly put Mansfield ahead three minutes into the game on a steal and Lund had a point-blank chance a minute later. Then, facing a two-goal deficit early in the second period, both Jake Gormley and Lund had drives knocked down by Geraghty.
“Their goalie (McCafferty) did a great job and Rory (Geraghty) did an excellent job in our end, he stood on his head a few times,” Dunn said. “We moved the puck well (35-21 shot advantage) and we did not allow them many really good shots — that was the key.”
Later in the second period, again facing a two-goal deficit, Mansfield was left unrewarded. The Shamrocks’ Tyler Ahmed cleared a loose puck out of the crease in the 11th minute and then poked away a potential breakaway bid in the 14th minute. And in the seventh minute of the third period, Sullivan again knocked clear a loose puck away from the Hornets in the crease.
“Our penalty kill picked up right where we left off last year,” Balzarini said of the Hornets killing a trio of second-period penalties and another for the first two minutes of the third period. “We had our opportunities (two power plays).”
The Shamrocks play their third straight pressure-cooker Saturday (7 p.m.) at the NESV against another rival, North Attleboro while Mansfield will host Winthrop at 2 p.m. at the Foxboro Sports Center for a non-league game.
