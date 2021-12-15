ATTLEBORO — If the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team is going to skate with and contend among the bevy of top 20-ranked Catholic Central League members, the Shamrocks are going to have to do it for more than 15 minutes.
“I don’t think that we played hard enough, we had some defensive lapses,” Shamrock coach Dave Franzosa remarked after Arlington Catholic skated away from the New England Sports Village with a 4-2 victory Wednesday.
Freshman right wing Eric Lund jammed in the tying goal for Bishop Feehan midway through the second period, while senior right wing Ben Feeley rallied the Shamrocks to within a goal of the Cougars midway through the third period.
And senior goalie Ethan Bairos (34 saves) yielded only one goal to Arlington Catholic through the first 29 minutes of the game, totaling 14 second-period saves and 12 third-period saves.
But it was the little lapses in the Shamrock zone in front of Bairos and an inability to get more pucks toward Arlington Catholic senior goalie Luke Ramsay that made the difference in Bishop Feehan’s first setback of the season.
“We’ve got to play harder — forecheck harder, protect pucks in the neutral zone more, get it deep and make it harder on them and easier on us,” Franzosa added.
Lund put the Shamrocks on the scoreboard at 7:58 of the second period, finishing off a rebound of a wrist shot taken by Brady Vitelli.
Feeley steered the Shamrocks back into contention with his goal at 7:41 of the third period, a deflection at the right post of a drive from the left point unleashed by defenseman Tyler Slack.
Notably, the Shamrocks went scoreless during the first period despite two power play chances (at 2:20 and at 13:18). On the first man advantage, twice Arlington Catholic nearly scored shorthanded goals, while Bishop Feehan did not create a shot. On the second power-play chance, the Cougars availed themselves with four clearances of the puck.
Junior Nolan Mallett scored twice for Arlington Catholic, the go-ahead goal at 9:23 of the first period on a quick wrist shot, glove side off the right wing, and then creating a 3-1 margin just 46 seconds into the third period on a solo breakaway.
The Cougars regained the lead at 2-1 when Myles Galluzzo finished off a 3-on-3 breakaway at 14:05 of the second period, while Tom Driscoll added an empty-net goal at 13:59 of the third period.
Ryan Deveney nearly gave Bishop Feehan the lead in the ninth minute of the first period with a partial breakaway, and had a pair of good second-period scoring chances, a one-handed shot and rush down the right wing in the first minute and a drive off the left wing in the 10th minute.
Bairos kept the Shamrocks in contention, making point-blank saves in the seventh and 13th minutes of the second period.
“Arlington Catholic is a good team, but we made the game easier for them,” Franzosa said. “We didn’t have the energy we needed. We’ve got to work harder.”
The Shamrocks will play their third straight game on home ice Saturday at 5 p.m. against Archbishop Williams in a CCL contest, with the No. 1 rink at the New England Sports Village to be dedicated in honor of Bishop Feehan skater A.J. Quetta.
More high school hockey coverage on facing page.
