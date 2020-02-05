NEW BEDFORD — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team stretched its string of successes on ice to four games, capturing the Eastern Athletic Conference championship and an MIAA Tournament berth as well with a 3-0 shutout of Bishop Stang High at Hetland Arena on Wednesday.
The Shamrocks scored single goals in each period while sophomore Ryan Damato turned back all 30 Spartans shots headed his way for the shutout, including a pair on point-blank second period shots to preserve a two-goal lead and foiling an early third period Bishop Stang power play.
“We played a solid game in all facets,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said. “Our forwards kept the puck in deep.”
The Shamrocks had 18 of their 25 shots from the top of the faceoff circle inward with Jason Sullivan opening the scoring for Bishop Feehan at 11:20, from Kevin Borah and Kevin Barrera.
In improving to 8-7-1 overall (3-0 in the EAC) on the season, Bishop Feehan is now 4-1-1 in its last six starts, having scored 25 goals over the past 12 periods.
Cam Damaso (at 9:18 from Ben Feeley and A.J. Quetta) tallied in the second period for the Shamrocks, while Quetta (at 10:11 from Drew Payson) added a third period goal.
The Shamrocks host unbeaten Hockomock League power Canton in a 4 p.m. faceoff Saturday at the NESV.
Oliver Ames 2, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers were whistled for a dozen penalties and Oliver Ames scored a shorthanded goal in the third period to take the Hockomock League win.
Owen Dryjowicz put AHS in front 28 seconds into the second period, with Nate Parker and Ryan Morry assisting. OA knotted the score at 12:57 of the period and went ahead at 4:08 of the third period.
The Tigers outshot AHS 34-19, including an 11-4 edge in the first period, but were assessed six penalties over the first two periods in the endless visits to the sin bin. The Bombardiers were assessed three first period penalties and seven more in the second period.
The Bombardiers (4-10-1) return to the ice Saturday at Brockton to meet Stoughton at 4 p.m.
Tri-County 6-0, Blue Hills 3-6
CANTON — The Cougars won the continuation of a suspended game earlier in the season with eight minutes remaining, but then surrendered six power play goals to Blue Hills in losing the first game of the doubleheader.
In the opening game, Blue Hills tallied all six goals during 5-on-3 manpower advantages. When the second game resumed, the Cougars were assessed three more penalties, yielding one goal. The Cougars finished the season at 6-10-1.
GIRLS King Philip 9, Stoughton 1
FOXBORO — Junior Karlye Wilson and sophomore Allison Donovan scored their first varsity goals as KP kept its MIAA Tournament hopes alive with a rout of the Black Knights. The Warriors (7-10) staked a 4-1 lead after the first period and freshman goalie Mallory Johnston blanked Stoughton the rest of the way for her first varsity win.
Sam Robison and Morgan Cunningham each scored twice for KP. Mackenzie Shandley, Avery Maxwell and Nicole Brady added single scores among the Warriors’ 32 shots.
King Philip visits Shawsheen Regional Thursday for a non-league game at 7:30 p.m.
Canton 2, Foxboro-Mansfield 0
CANTON — The Bulldogs scored single goals in each of the first two periods and held off Foxboro-Mansfield in the Hockomock League game. Jess Widdop had to make just nine saves in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield.
Foxboro-Mansfield generated 17 shots in the contets with both Melissa Shanteler and Emma Pereira having strong third period scoring bids. Foxboro-Mansfield had one power play chance in the third period and lifted Widdop from goal in favor of a sixth skater to no avail.
Foxboro-Mansfield (6-7-1), within four points of a postseason berth, has another Hockomock League game Saturday at Franklin at 4:30 p.m.
