FOXBORO — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team killed a pair of Brookline High third-period power plays and rode the steady goaltending of senior Ethan Bairos to carve out a 3-1 victory Saturday at the Foxboro Sports Center for the Travis Roy Beanpot Tournament title.
Jonathan L’Esperance netted the tying tally for the Shamrocks two minutes into the second period, while George Bisarcik scored the game-winning goal with three minutes remaining to be played. Tom Franzosa added an empty-net tally.
Brookline scored off of the game-opening faceoff at the 12-second mark, then Bairos stonewalled the Warriors for the final 44 minutes, totaling 30 saves.
The Shamrocks (4-6) play their third game within a four-day span Monday at Bishop Fenwick with a noontime face-off.
North Attleboro 5, Oliver Ames 1
BROCKTON — Senior Nick Longa scored a pair of first-period goals to jump-start the Rocketeers to victory in the Hockomock League game.
Longa scored goals at 4:52 (from Nik Kojoian and Mark Ayvazyan) and on a power play at 11:22 (from Kojoian).
Sophomore goalkeeeper Kyle Gruber kept OA off of the scoreboard until the third period, totaling 15 saves.
Kojoian (at 8:46 from Joe Consalvo) gave North a 3-0 lead in the second period on a power play.
Brady Sarro and James Daluz scored third-period goals for the Rocketeers (3-5-1), who engage with archrival Attleboro High Wednesday at the New England Sports Village, with a 5 p.m. start.
Archbishop Williams 6, King Philip 2
CANTON — The Warriors surrendered a pair of late second-period goals to Archbishop Williams and two more during the third period, one on a shorthanded situation, in dropping the non-league game to the Catholic Central League power.
Sophomore Brad Guden put KP in front at 12:25 of the first period, a power-play goal, with Nolan Feyler and Ian Hill assisting. Senior Shaun Fitzpatrick tied the score at 2-2 for the Warriors at 12:28 of the second period, with Sean Crowther assisting.
KP (5-3) next has a 6 p.m. face-off against Foxboro Wednesday.
GIRLS
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2
PEABODY — Grace Nelson scored two goals, including the game-winner nine minutes into the third period, as the Shamrocks earned a hard-fought Catholic Central League victory.
Nelson put the Shamrocks in front at 7:50 of the first period, with Grace Campbell assisting. Nelson created a 3-1 lead for Bishop Feehan in the ninth minute of the third period.
Avery Blanchard accounted for 20 saves in goal. Bishop Fenwick tied the score at 1-1 five minutes into the second period and then tallied on a third-period power-play goal.
Caitlin Kelley regained the lead at 2-1 for Bishop Feehan in the 11th minute of the second period as a power play was expiring, with Molly Braga and Julia Tamul assisting.
The Shamrocks (4-2-2, 3-2-2 in the CCL) are next slated for a non-league game with Latin Academy Thursday.
Braintree 2, King Philip 1
BRAINTREE — The Warriors surrendered a pair of first-period goals to Braintree in the non-league game, but could never gain the equalizer. Eighth-grader Kiki Lynch, making her second straight start in goal, totaled 28 saves for KP (5-3).
Jen Daniels put KP on the scoreboard in the second period, with Cate Hart assisting. The Warriors had just two power-play chances in the game, one during the third period. The Warriors have a non-league game Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Foxboro against Archbishop Williams.