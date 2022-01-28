CANTON — There is a power outage with the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team. After being shut out by Bishop Stang on Wednesday in the annual Reid Braga Cup game, the Shamrocks went scoreless through two periods Friday in dropping a 3-1 decision to Archbishop Williams in a Catholic Central League game Friday.
The Bishops scored single goals in each period and did not allow Bishop Feehan a power play in the contest.
Senior Sean Guinan scored the lone goal for the Shamrocks in the third period, cutting the gap to two goals. Ryan Deveney and Will Jones assisted on the tally.
The Shamrocks (4-9-2) have a 7 p.m. faceoff Monday against Mansfield at A.J. Quetta Rink.