ATTLEBORO — For the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High, it’s just another opponent on the ice.
Once the puck is dropped, it will be five Canton High skaters and a goalkeeper contesting them for three periods.
The Shamrocks will go from there, starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Gallo Arena in Bourne when they take on the No. 1 seed, and once-beaten, defending Division 2 state champ Bulldogs in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional hockey final.
What will it take for the Shamrocks to upend the Bulldogs?
“Go to church,” deadpanned North Attleboro High hockey coach Ben McManama.
Mansfield High hockey coach Mike Balzarini says that the Shamrocks “have to do everything,” meaning forechecking and backchecking, getting pucks to the net and playing with gusto in all three zones.
“They have a chance — I love the way Bishop Feehan has played down the stretch,” said McManama. “Bishop Feehan plays with a lot of enthusiasm and energy.
“They have to get pucks to the net and keep it simple. They have a lot of talented pieces there, they have to continue to do what they’ve been doing.”
That is skating hard and defending well in their own zone.
“I saw that in the second game that we played them,” McManama said. “They played with desire and passion. If they bring that, it’s very valuable. When you play with that, you can beat good teams.”
Bishop Feehan, the No. 15 seed, has already ousted No. 2 Plymouth North, No. 10 Brookline and No. 6 Medway en route to its first-ever sectional title game.
“That’s our goal, to disrupt their flow,” Bishop Feehan High coach Kevin Dunn said of slowing down the Bulldog, who the Shamrocks lost to 7-1 earlier this season. “The first time that we played them, that’s something we didn’t do well.”
The Shamrocks surrendered five second period goals to Canton within a four-minute span in that game.
“We were out of position and they were able to come out of their zone and the neutral zone unimpeded,” said Dunn. “We have to neutralize their path and not have three or four of their players going 80 mph coming to our blue line.”
The Shamrocks will need their top lines — Jason Sullivan centering Cam Damaso and Kevin Barrera with forwards Kevin Borah, A.J. Quetta, Drew Payson, Peter Carriuolo — to carry the puck.
Since losing to the Bulldogs, Bishop Feehan is on a six-game (5-0-1) unbeaten streak, having allowed just 10 goals over 270 minutes of competition.
Coach Brian Shuman’s Canton program is one of the statewide standards for success, advancing to eight straight Division 2 South semifinal rounds — also being finalists in 2014 and 2015.
Balzarini, whose Hornets lost to the Bulldogs 2-0 earlier this season on a pair of third-period goals, believes that if the Shamrocks can put pressure on the Canton defense, an upset is possible.
“They go only four D (defensemen),” said Balzarini. “The difference is that they keep coming at you (with their attack). They’re very disciplined.”
The Bulldogs are 20-1-3 and have outscored their foes by a 102-32 margin this season. Canton is on a 5-0-1 unbeaten streak since losing its only game of the season, 6-4 to Lincoln-Sudbury.
Over the course of their three Division 2 South wins thus far, the Bulldogs have scored 16 goals — six goals twice — and allowed merely two goals through nine periods of play.
“They’re fast, they’re big, they’re skilled and they’re well-coached,” Dunn said. “It’ll be up to use to neutralize some of that. If we do what we need to do, we should be OK.”
The Shamrocks will need the defensive cast in front of sophomore goalie Ryan Damato, Tyler Ahmed, Thomas Potenza, Thomas Reilly and Seth Dunphy to be efficient in taking possession of loose pucks and clearing it out of the Bishop Feehan zone.
“We need to play three solid periods,” Dunn said. “We need to avoid lapses, that’s what happened to us in the first game. We can’t come out slow.”
“We have to slow them down in the neutral zone. We can’t let them build up speed when they hit our (blue) line. If we do that, I feel good about our chances.”
