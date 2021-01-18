ATTLEBORO — For the second time within a three-day span, the Bishop Feehan High boys’ hockey team dropped the puck against one of the premier programs in the state, and for the second time, the Shamrocks came up short.
After absorbing a five-goal loss to top-ranked Pope Francis on Saturday, the Shamrocks suffered a 5-2 setback at the hands of No. 13-ranked Archbishop Williams High Monday at New England Sports Village.
The Bishops (3-0-2) received a pair of goals from James O’Toole, held the Shamrocks without a shot on goal in the second period; and then denied Bishop Feehan by scoring twice within a 26-second span in the fifth minute of the third period.
“They do a nice job coming back (backchecking), keeping us on the edges,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of the Shamrocks inability to create many quality chances or generate many rebounds.
O’Toole scored his eighth goal of the season 1:19 into the game with a backhand shot and added his second goal, the Bishops’ fifth of the game, at 13:08 of the third period.
Senior David Janczar, making his season debut in goal, kept the Shamrocks within striking distance, allowing only one goal in each of the first two periods. The Bishops then unleashed 22 shots during the third period, 13 on goal.
“They shoot the puck really well and they’re fast,” Dunn said. “You get those combinations, generally things will work out well.”
Bishop Feehan (1-4) struck for a pair of goals within the final five minutes of the meeting between Catholic Central League members.
Senior C.J. Botelho scored on a shot off the left side, a backhand shot at 10:10 of the final stanza. Senior Brendan Flavin then similarly broke in on the left side, corralling a loose puck, and stuck it into the back of the Bishops’ net as the final buzzer sounded.
“Janczar kept us in the game, they had some quality chances,” Dunn said of his goalie, who denied the Bishops on a 3-on-2 breakaway in the seventh minute and a point-blank shot in the 12th minute.
The Shamrocks had a half-dozen shots in the opening period, but could not convert on a pair of power plays in the eighth and 12th minutes of the period.
During the first man-advantage, Botelho had two chances off the left wing, the second on a rebound, while Flavin uncorked a good drive from the left point.
The Bishops were able to clear the puck three times on each of the Shamrock power plays. Similarly on the second man advantage, Botelho and Flavin created the best Shamrock shots.
“It’s difficult for the kids, to play No. 1 and No. 13 back to back,” Dunn said.
The Shamrocks return to the ice Saturday against Arlington Catholic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.