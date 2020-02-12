ATTLEBORO — The Braga Cup is back in the hands of the Bishop Feehan High hockey team.
The Eastern Athletic Conference champs retained ownership of the Braga Cup, named in memory of former Bishop Feehan High coach Reid Braga, with an 8-0 victory over Coyle-Cassidy High in an EAC game at New England Sports Village Wednesday.
The Shamrocks (9-8-1) have won five of the past six Braga Cup games.
Kevin Barreira scored twice as the Shamrocks scored five second period goals to support the shutout goaltending (seven saves) over two periods of Ryan Damato.
The Shamrocks outshot Coyle-Cassidy 17-3 during the first period, but were scoreless.
“We kind of slept-walked through the first period, but then we built up momentum,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said.
Ben Feeley opened the scoring at 1:52 from Peter Carriuolo. Barreira scored twice in the third period (14:30 from Jason Sullivan and 5:05). Cam Damaso (5:10 from Kevin Borah), Thomas Potenza (6:35 from Tyler Ahmed) and Borah (10:08 from Barreira and Sullivan) scored in the second period. Also scoring in the third period were Tom Franzosa (1:08) and Sullivan (8:32 from Barreira and Borah).
The Shamrocks return home Friday for a 7 p.m. faceoff against North Attleboro.
Scituate 7, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — Scituate scored a trio of first period goals and the fourth goal within the first minute of the second period to blast the Bombardiers as AHS was assessed 26 penalty minutes.
Aidan Dryowicz scored the lone goal for Attleboro in the second period, assisted by Ryan Morry and Owen Dryjowicz.
The Bombardiers (5-11-1) visit Martha’s Vineyard Saturday against the Vineyarders in the opening round of the Farleigh Dickinson Tournament.
Foxboro 6, Wayland 3
FOXBORO — The Warriors, riding an eight game (5-0-3) unbeaten streak rallied from a 2-1 deficit after one period and a 3-2 deficit after two periods to win the non-league game. Ron MacLellan knotted the score at 2-2 in the second period for the Warriors (8-4-5) with 1:20 left, then Jack Watts tied the score two minutes into the third period with Kirk Leach assisting.
Eoin Reager scored the game-winner for Foxboro at 9:30 of the third period, assisted by brother and Warrior goalkeeper Espen Reager with a clearing pass. Leach and Watts both added empty net goals. Foxboro next has a Monday morning game at 11 in Canton against East Bridgewater.
D-R/Seekonk 3, Gr. New Bedford Voke 1
NEW BEDFORD — Freshman Liam Fectau scored twice in the first period as D-R/Seekonk avenged an early-season loss to the Bears in the South Coast Conference game.
Paul Jarvis blanked the Bears over the first two periods in goal for D-R/Seekonk (11-5-1; 8-3-1 SCC). Noah Bastis added a third period goal for D-R/Seekonk. D-R/Seekonk (11-5-1, 8-3-1 SCC) hosts O’Bryant at the NESV Saturday at 4 p.m.
Medway 8, Norton 2
FRANKLIN — Jeremy Cross and Steve D’Ercole scored goals for the Lancers, who were unable to overcome a 2-0 deficit after one period in the Tri-Valley League game. The Lancers (6-11-1) visit Everett Saturday.
GIRLS
Foxboro-Mansfield 8, Stoughton 0BROCKTON — Maya Manganaro, Julia Muttart and Meghann Panarello scored their first varsity goals, while Sam Ledin collected four assists as Foxboro-Mansfield got on the board early and often for the Hockomock League win.
The Warriors held a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Mya Waryas and Manganaro. Foxboro-Mansfield added three more goals in the second period as captain Emma Pereira, Lilly O’Brien and Muttart scored.
In the third period, Ava Adams, Panarello and Cataline Kipp tallied goals. Goaltender Jess Widdop made 14 stops and earned the shutout for Foxboro-Mansfield (8-8-1), which faces Walpole Saturday.
King Philip 6, Ursuline Academy 1
FOXBORO — Cristina Coleman turned back 23 pucks as KP kept its postseason hopes alive with an upset of Ursuline (12-3-3). Junior Gabriela Trujillo netted her first career goal for the Warriors (9-11).
Jennifer Daniels, Morgan Cunningham, Makenzie Shandley, Meg Sherwood and Avari Maxwell each scored for KP, which hosts Walpole Monday.
