ATTLEBORO — It was playoff hockey as if the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament title may have been at stake for the Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks and the Rocketeers of North Attleboro on Friday night.
With both the Shamrocks and Rocketeers clamoring to climb the seeding ladder for Division 2 South before a packed house at the New England Sports Village, it was ultimately the penalty-killing units of Bishop Feehan that prevailed in a 3-0 shutout of the Rocketeers.
The Shamrocks killed off a pair of second period North Attleboro power plays, then back-to-back Rocketeer man advantages within the first five minutes of the third period.
“The penalty-killing was good and North has a good power play too,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of his Shamrocks (10-8-1) who took a one-goal first period lead and maintained that margin entering the third period.
“Both teams are going to fight for every inch of ice,” Dunn added.
The Shamrocks gained a two-goal lead just 1:47 into the third period on a controversial (high stick) deflection by Kevin Barrera of a drive from the left point by Jake Noel.
Then with North assessed penalties at 9:06, 10:24 and 10:40 of the third period and facing a two-goal deficit, Rocketeer coach Ben McManama yanked goalie Nick DiGiacomo in favor of an extra skater for the final 3:32 of the contest.
The Shamrocks’ Kevin Borah seized the opportunity to rifle in an empty-net goal at 14:51.
The Shamrocks owned a 5-on-3 advantage for 43 seconds, then for 1:18 late in the game as North opted to skate 4-on-4 (having two skaters in the sin bin), then 5-on-4 and 5-on-5 (with a Shamrock in the penalty box) for the final minute.
Bishop Feehan is likely looking at a No. 14 seed in the South Sectional, but no higher than a No. 12 seed with the victory and one game remaining.
North Attleboro finished its regular season at 7-7-6 and could be anywhere from a No. 14 through 17 spot in the seedings, possibly having to open with a preliminary-round game or face No. 1 seed Canton.
“It was exciting from the opening puck drop to the final buzzer,” Dunn said.
The Shamrocks seized the lead at 12:49 of the fist period when Colin Findlen flipped a wrist shot into the North net.
Then it was Shamrock goalie Ryan D’Amato (33 saves, 15 in the third period) and the Bishop Feehan penalty killing units which stymied North time and again.
On North Attleboro’s first power play chance, Jake McNeany launched two shots from the left point for North, but the Shamrock skaters — Jason Sullivan and Barrera up front with Seth Dunphy and Drew Payson on defense — proved equal to the assignment, while Thomas Potenza had a late clear.
On North’s second power play chance, in the 11th minute of that second period, Charlie Connolly laced a drive for North which D’Amato turned away.
During that time, Dunphy had two clears, Barrera intercepted a North pass and Payson had another clear to deny the Rocketeers of a potential game-tying goal.
North again had a man advantage three minutes into the third period and Nik Kojoian nearly had a tip-in for the equalizer, but Sullivan and Kevin Borah came up big up front on the penalty kill with clearances by Tyler Ahmed and Barrera to foil North once again.
On North’s fourth power play, in the sixth minute, Kojoian once again was in the slot for a bid but turned away by D’Amato.
Then a steal by Peter Carriuolo, clearances by Potenza and Payson and a big forecheck by Carriuolo ended the Rocketeers’ bid once again.
“The kids worked hard, they’ve been looking forward to this game,” Dunn said of the Shamrocks seeking to avenge a 5-4 loss to North back in December. “It’s always better when you get that first goal, then we started playing better. We got to the second and third period and kind of built up.”
