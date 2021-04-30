RAYNHAM — Southeastern Regional broke a 2-all deadlock after two periods with a power-play goal 52 seconds into the third period to turn back Tri-County Regional High in the Mayflower League championship game at the Raynham IcePlex Friday.
The Cougars got a goal from Bryce Dalzell, assisted by AJ Fusco and Robert Johnson, at 3:56 of the first period. Tri-County struck early in the second period as well with Drew Johnson scoring at 3:43, assisted by Kyle Mastroianni and Joe Charlebois.
“The boys played a great game and didn’t quit the whole way,” Tri-County coach Bryan Harrington said. “We showed a lot of heart today, and even though it didn’t end the way we would have liked, we gave a Division 2 team the hardest game of the season.
“I could not be prouder of these boys,”
The Cougars were out-shot 23-14 with goalie Shane Cabral facing 12 shots and Andrew Todd 11 shots.
The Cougars were coming off a 4-1 win over South Shore Voke in the first round.
