FOXBORO -- The King Philip High boys' hockey team made its long-awaited season debut but surrendered a trio of second-period goals to Medway and fell 4-1 Monday in the non-league game at the Foxboro Sports Center.
KP went scoreless through the first 40 minutes of the game before Nolan Feyler scored with just over four minutes left, assisted by James Boldy.
The Warriors outshot Medway by a 37-19 margin, including an 11-2 edge during the scoreless first period. Medway scored a trio of even-strength goals during the second period on 12 shots.
KP next has a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday at Natick.
GIRLS
King Philip 2, Wayland 1 (OT)
WESTON -- Sydney O'Shea scored at the five-minute mark of overtime in lifting King Philip to its third victory of the season.
The Warriors faced a 1-0 deficit entering the third period, but freshman Cate Hart scored her first varsity goal to even the score. Morgan Cunningham set up O'Shea's game-winner.
KP goalie Mallory Johnston blanked Wayland in the first and third periods, while also standing tall during a third-period Wayland power play. The Warriors have a 6 p.m. faceoff Tuesday at the Pirelli Rink in Franklin against the Panthers.
