ATTLEBORO — Through three games and nine periods of hockey this season, the combined skaters from Dighton-Rehoboth High and Seekonk have scored 19 goals, the latest being a 5-0 conquest of Hockomock League member Attleboro High in a non-league game at New England Sports Village Saturday.
D-R/Seekonk out-shot the Bombardiers 35-12 with only the heroics of Bombardier senior goalkeeper Nick Piazza preventing the red light from being turned on more often.
The Bombardiers (0-2) have yet to score this season and were hindered when Mike LaChance and Dane Holske suffered game-ending injuries.
“We didn’t work enough in the offseason and that’s what happens,” AHS coach Greg Chamberlain said of the Bombardiers not contending for loose pucks and completing defensive assignments. “We’ve got to skate better, harder and stronger.”
D-R/Seekonk senior captain Devin Dailey scored twice, including the go-ahead goal at 4:30 of the first period and a shorthanded goal at 13:17 of the second period.
“We skated well, we went to the net, we put a lot of pucks on the net,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said. “We know the circumstances, we weren’t going to run up the score.”
D-R/Seekonk scored three second period goals and tallied No. 5 at 10:42 of the third period when senior Ryan McCarthy tucked home a rebound of a Dailey shot in the slot.
D-R/Seekonk was awarded a five-minute power play just 2:55 into the second period, but went scoreless as the Bombardiers’ penalty-killing unit of Isaiah Silva, Sean Marshall and Nate Parker having eight clearances at the puck to alleviate the pressure on Piazza. The AHS netminder was stellar during that stretch in denying McCarthy on a blast from the point, a Liam Fecteau wrist shot in the slot and an Andre Ashton shot from the point.
D-R/Seekonk then deposited three pucks into the back of the Bombardier net within a two-minute span late in the second period.
Evan Pereira deflected home a drive at 11:15 for a 2-0 margin. Fecteau deflected home a Dailey shot off the right wing at 11:57. Then Dailey netted his second goal with his shorthanded tally, Fecteau assisting.
Attleboro had a pair of first period power play chances (at 1:09 and at 8:26) but were unable to generate any sustained pressure on D-R/Seekonk sophomore goalie Sam Bastis. Dailey nearly scored a first shorthanded goal with a breathtaking dash in the Bombardier zone and onto Piazza. The lone AHS shot during the second Bombardier man advantage came on a LaChance drive. Nick Fernandes then was in close for a pair of Bombardier scoring chances in the 13th minute.
Piazza kept Attleboro in contention late in the first period, keeping it a one-goal margin, turning back Dailey on a wrist shot and Noah Bastis on a shortside right chance, both with two minutes to go and then McCarthy at the end of a 3-on-2 rush on a shot and rebound.
“We weren’t too worried when we didn’t capitalize on that five-minute major because we possessed the puck well,” Fecteau said. “Emotions were high in that first period and after that we had a solid effort,”
D-R/Seekonk, which has allowed just three goals so far this season, had three trips to the penalty box with Attleboro having a third power play for the first 1:58 of the second period.
“We took care of business, that’s all we want to do,” Fecteau said.
D-R/Seekonk has a 5 p.m. faceoff at the NESV for a South Coast Conference game Wednesday against Old Rochester, while the Bombardiers have a 7 p.m. faceoff that night on the A.J. Quetta Rink against North Attleboro.
