FALL RIVER — Scoring four third period goals, the Tri-County Regional High hockey team presented new head coach Bryan Harrington with a victory in his debut as the Cougars captured a 6-3 decision over Diman Voke in their Mayflower League season opener Wednesday night at Driscoll Arena.
Senior Bryce Dalzell and sophomore Marcus Altieri each scored twice while senior goalie Andrew Todd (22 saves) limited Diman Voke to one goal over the first two periods.
Dalzell scored for the Cougars at 6:01 of the first period and scored the third Tri-County goal at 2:17 of the third period. Altieri tallied twice during the third period, at 9:44 and at 11:31.
Brody Dalzell (at 8:13 of the second period) and freshman Lucas Subzcak (at 10:39 of the third period) also scored for the Cougars, who broke a 3-3 deadlock in the third period.
Tri-County makes its home debut Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Pirelli Rink in Franklin against Diman Voke.
