ATTLEBORO — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk hockey team skates with pace and with a sense of purpose, while being awfully creative with its forays into the attacking zone.
Seekonk High junior Liam Fecteau scored twice and set up a third period goal by Colten Nastar to reach the 100-point plateau in his career as the unbeaten D-R/Seekonk skaters overcame an early deficit and pinned a 7-1 setback on winless Attleboro High in a non-league game Wednesday at New England Sports Village.
“We woke up, we were a period late to show up,” D-R/Seekonk coach Tom Fecteau said of his skaters scoring six goals over the final 30 minutes, while protecting sophomore goalie Sam Bastis, including on a pair of second period AHS power play chances.
The Bombardiers stunned D-R/Seekonk by scoring the first goal of the game to take their first lead in eight outings this season. Junior Noah Silva uncorked a wrist shot in the slot at 9:30 with Alex Jarousky assisting.
D-R/Seekonk (10-0) put the puck on AHS senior goalie Mike Dutremble often. The converted defenseman made his first career start in goal and faced 43 shots over the first two periods. AHS starting goalie Nick Piazza took over in the third period and limited D-R/Seekonk to one goal (Nastar at 2:35) on 18 shots.
“We were doing fine in the first period, then the second period killed us, as it has all year,” AHS coach Greg Chamberlain said after D-R/Seekonk scored five goals on 23 shots.
“We came out flat,” Chamberlain added. “The effort was there, it’s just little things, winning those 50-50 pucks and that starts at the lower levels — — you got to get tough.”
Ryan McCarthy scored the tying goal for D-R/Seekonk at 12:38 of the first period, a shot off of the right faceoff circle with Adam Bastis assisting.
D-R/Seekonk scored a pair of power play goals within the span of 1:11 early in the second period to gain a 3-1 edge.
Fecteau scored his first goal, a shot in the slot at 2:08 on a two-man power play advantage with Devin Dailey assisting.
Barely a minute later, at 3:19, Dailey found the back of the Bombardier net with Noah Bastis and Fecteau assisting. Fecteau scored his second goal of the period at 9:51 with Evan Fasteson assisting, a shot from the left faceoff circle.
Also scoring for D-R/Seekonk in the second period were Ethan Goudreau (at 6:30 from Dailey, a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle) and Sebastian Rebelo (at 13:53 from Evan Pereira and Brady Fitzpatrick).
AHS had a power play with eight minutes left in the second period, facing a 4-1 deficit, but could only generate a Sean Marshall shot off the left side and a Mike LaChance bid from the right faceoff circle.
D-R/Seekonk was playing just its second game over a three-week span, having been shut down a week by COVID-19 protocol.
“We’ve been practicing regularly, the kids have their legs and the scrimmage that we had (against Smithfield, R.I.) helped us a lot,” Fecteau said. “The timing is back.”
Attleboro (0-8) returns to the NESV ice Friday for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff against Oliver Ames. D-R/Seekonk is off until a non-league game Monday in Foxboro against Norton.