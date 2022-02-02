ATTLEBORO — Ben Ricketts had a pair of goals and Trevor Marder was stellar in net with 15 saves as the Foxboro High boys hockey team skated past Attleboro High, 6-1, at New England Sports Village on Wednesday night.
Dan Jacobs opened the scoring for the Warriors (5-6) with a top-shelf backhand, and then the Warriors poured it on in the second period, tallying four times, with goals from Tom Marcucella (with Matt Grace and Henry Diamond assisting), Grace, Ricketts, and Dylan Pothier. Ricketts scored Foxboro’s final goal in the third, off assists from Ryan Wood and Alex Coviell.
Attleboro got its lone goal midway through the third period from Dane Holske, with assists from Sean Marshall and Nate Parker.
The Bombardiers (0-10) visit Oliver Ames on Friday, while Foxboro will meet Stoughton Saturday at 7:20 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center.
King Philip 7, Mansfield 0
Sean Crowther, Nolan Feyler, and James Boldy each scored a pair of goals and junior Kyle Abbott had 23 saves to record the shutout as King Philip blanked Mansfield at Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday.
Crowther opened the scoring with 7:33 in the first off a pass from James Boldy, and Boldy notched the next goal just over two minutes later (assisted by Brad Guden and Nate Gartska). Two minutes later, Feyler scored his first on the power play, assisted by Guden and Sam Naggar to give the Warriors a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period.
Rowan Boulger scored nearly midway through the second, assisted by Naggar and Guden, and Feyler tallied his second goal of the game with 4:36 left in the second, with an assist from Kevin Birenbaum to make it 5-0 at the end of two.
Crowther’s second goal of the game (assist to Feyler) made it 6-0 with 13:14 left, and Boldy finished the scoring with his second of the night with 3:22 left (assists to Dan McCarty and Gartska). Guden finished up with three assists for KP in addition to his two goals, and Naggar and Gartska chipped in two assists apiece.
The Warriors (5-6-1) will visit Bridgewater-Raynham at noon on Saturday. Mansfield (3-6-1) will visit Canton at 5 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 7, St. Joseph Prep 1
Averie Bowen tallied a pair of goals along with an assist and Caitlin Kelley added a goal and two assists as the Shamrocks cruised to victory in the Catholic Central League contest at Warrior Arena.
Bishop Feehan took an early 2-0 after one period on a shot from the point by Ally Stiles and a nifty goal by Chloe Bryda. The Shamrocks added four more goals in the second period on strikes by Bowen (two), Kelley, and Grace Nelson.
In the third period, Julia Tamul finished the scoring for the Shamrocks (7-3-3) who visit Latin Academy in Quincy at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Canton 2, King Philip 1 (OT)
The Bulldogs prevailed in overtime with a power-play goal from Maya Battista at 4:09 to nip the visiting Warriors at Canton Metro Ice Arena and clinch the Hockomock League title.
Sydney O’Shea, from Kelly Holmes, scored the only goal for King Philip, which was outshot 32-14 by the Bulldogs, who scored a pair of power-play goals.
King Philip (9-4, 1-3 league) plays Mansfield/Foxboro Friday in Foxboro.