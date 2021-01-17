FOXBORO — Senior Aidan Boulger collected four points with two goals, while senior Paul McDonald assisted on three goals as the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team routed Oliver Ames 8-0 Saturday in a Hockomock League game.
The Warriors (4-1) scored four first-period goals and added three more in the second period, while Kyle Abbott stood tall in net for the shutout.
Boulger scored a pair of second-period goals (at 7:18 and at 10:24) for the Warriors. Sean Crowther netted KP’s seventh goal, in the 12th minute of the second period, while Shaun Fitzpatrick added a third-period goal at 10:20.
During the first period, Conor Cooke (at 4:07), Brad Guden (two assists; at 5:18), David Lawler (a power play at 11:56) and Rocco Bianculli (at 12:48) all scored goals for KP.
The Warriors have a 1 p.m. game Monday in Brockton, a rematch with the Tigers.
Pope Francis 6, Bishop Feehan 1
“There’s a reason Hockey Night in Boston has them ranked No. 1,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said after the visiting Cardinals scored a trio of second-period goals to break a 1-1 tie, and then added a pair of third-period power-play goals.
Pope Francis (3-0) had outscored its first two opponents by a 15-0 margin and faced its first deficit of the season six minutes into the contest when the Shamrocks’ Drew Payson jammed in a loose puck on a rebound for a power-play goal at the six-minute mark.
Ethan Barios totaled 45 saves in goal for the Shamrocks (1-3). Pope Francis had won 78 games over the previous five seasons, being a Super Eight finalist in 2018-19 and 2017-18, while being a Super Eight entrant last season. “They’re skilled and they’re deep,” added Dunn of the Cardinals. Bishop Feehan has a CCL game Monday at 5 p.m. at the NESV against Archbishop Williams.
GIRLS
Foxboro-Mansfield 5, Stoughton 2
Senior Pam Nelson and sophomore Maya Manganaro scored within a minute of each other early in the first period to jump-start host Foxboro-Mansfield to the Hockomock League victory.
Manganaro put Foxboro-Mansfield (2-1-1) in front in the third minute, with Cierra Doherty assisting. Then Nelson scored, with Erin DiCenzo assisting. Foxboro-Mansfield extended its lead to 3-0 when Cat Kipp scored in the 12th minute, with Sam Ledin assisting.
Emma Pereia, with Ava Adams assisting, scored in the second period. Tess Luciano netted a third-period goal, with Doherty assisting.
Jess Widdop worked the first two periods in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield, while Kate Callahan took over in the third period, allowing one goal. The tandem combined for 17 saves.
Foxboro-Mansfield will next have a 4 p.m. faceoff Monday at Stoughton.
King Philip 5, Franklin 1
FOXBORO – Scoring a trio of second-period goals, two on the power play, the King Philip Warriors overcame their Hockomock League rival Panthers.
Jen Daniels scored two goals for KP, while Mallory Johnston totaled 18 saves in goal for the Warriors (2-1-1).
Daniels (from Morgan Cunningham and Sydney O’Shea) at 1:32 of the second period scored on a power play to create a 3-0 KP lead. At 4:38, Kara McWhinnie also scored on a power play, with Alison Donovan assisting.
The Warriors were quick-striking in taking the lead. O’Brien put KP in front just 57 seconds into the game, with Kelly Holmes and Daniels assisting. Then just nine seconds into the second period, Holmes scored to create a 2-0 lead.
Daniels scored her second goal, with Holmes collecting her third point, for KP’s fifth goal in the third period. KP will host Canton Monday at 12:30 p.m.
