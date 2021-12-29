CANTON — Senior Jack Watts and freshman Brett Axon both produced hat tricks as the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team skated to a 10-3 victory over Blue Hills Regional High Wednesday.
Watts scored a pair of second period goals for Foxboro (3-0) while Axon tallied twice in a five-goal third period onslaught by the Warriors.
Watts totaled nine points with six assists in the contest. A left wing on a line with center Matt Grace, Watts guided Foxboro to a 5-2 lead into the third period as a result of goals at 8:08 and at 9:51 of the second period.
Foxboro surrendered single goals to Blue Hills in each period. The Warriors travel to Hetland Arena in New Bedford Thursday to meet Bishop Stang in the 8 p.m. championship game of the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.
Axon scored the first of his three goals in the second period and netted his hat trick goal at 12:15 of the third period. Watts tallied his third goal at 7:37 of the third period.
Goals by Grace (3:14 from Watts) and the first career goal by freshman Dan Jacobs (11:05 from Watts) put Foxboro into a 2-0 first period lead. In the third period, Ryan Ward and Connor Hayes also scored for the Warriors.
“That was pretty impressive to have a freshman (Axon) contribute like that and another freshman (Jacobs) score too,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “You need more than one line to score and getting some balance like that will help.”
King Philip 4, North Quincy 0
QUINCY — Senior Dan McCarthy and sophomore Cam Lehan-allen netted their first varsity goals as the Warriors won in the consolation round of the Quincy Holiday Tournament.
Junior goalie Kyle Abbott notched the shutout for the Warriors, making 15 saves. The Warriors had 31 shots in snapping a three-game losing skid for their first win of the season.
John Campbell scored the first goal for KP at 5:51 of the first period with James Boldy and Colin Lightbody assisting. Sean Crowther scored at 7:40 with Kevin Birenbaum and Nolan Feyler assisting.
Defenseman Lehan-Allen drilled a shot from the point on a KP power play in the second period with Sam Naggar assisting, McCarty added a third period goal, Nate Garstka assisting.
KP is off until next Wednesday against Attleboro.
Mansfield 6, Shrewsbury 3
FOXBORO — Senior Kyle Oakley scored three goals and junior goalie Chris Hormann made 36 saves as the Hornets broke into the win column for the first time this season at Foxboro Sports Center.
Oakley gave Mansfield (1-2-1) a 2-0 lead with his first goal with five seconds left in the first period. Oakley added a second period goal and an empty net goal in the final minute of play.
Freshman defenseman Ty Carroll scored his first varsity goal, the Hornets’ fifth goal of the game in the third period.
Dillon Benoit put the Hornets in front in the first period, while Pat Gormley scored a late second period goal as Mansfield skated into the third period with a 4-2 lead. The Hornets have a 3 p.m. non-league game at the Driscoll Arena in Fall River Friday against Somerset Berkley.
Moses Brown 6, North Attleboro 3
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — Sophomore Kaden Burns tallied twice, but the Rocketeers bowed in the third round of the Bronco Holiday Classic.
Burns knotted the score at 1-1 for North at 12:47 of the first of two 22:30 periods with Gavin Arabian assisting. The Rocketeers scored twice within a minute in the second period to tie the score at 3-3. Nick Longa scored 24 seconds in with Nik Kojoian and Mark Ayvazyan assisting. Burns netted his second goal on a breakaway at the 50-second mark to tie the score.
The Quakers answered with three unanswered goals. North Attleboro (2-4) is off until a Jan. 5 game with Franklin.
Notre Dame (Conn.) 2 Bishop Feehan 0
BOSTON — The Shamrocks surrendered single goals in each of the first two periods in bowing to Notre Dame Academy of West Haven, Conn., in the consolation round of the Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament.The Shamrocks had three power play chances over the first two periods, but could not score. Ryan D’Amato totaled 32 saves in goal for the Shamrocks (1-4), who are off until Jan. 5 against Bridgewater-Raynham.
Girls King Philip 3, Medway 2
HOPEDALE — Jen Daniels scored the winning goal for KP at 3:18 of the second period, then the Warriors staved off a pair of Medway power play chances during the third period to hold onto the non-league win.
Mallory Johnston blanked Medway in the first and third periods, totaling 33 saves. KP (4-1) took a 2-0 first period lead on goals by Sydney O’Shea (at 7:58 from Daniels) and by Kelly Holmes (at 9:11 from Morgan Cunningham).
Daniels scored for KP early in the third period with Cate Hart and Holmes assisting.
The Warriors are off until a Jan. 3 game against Foxboro-Mansfield.
