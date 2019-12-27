NEW BEDFORD — Jack Watts scored in the second shootout to give the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team a 3-2 victory over Barrington, R.I. in the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament on Friday.
The game was tied at 1-1 after one period before Barrington forced overtime by knotting the score at 2-2 with 2:28 left in regulation.
After an overtime period, the Warriors and Barrington went to a best-of-five shootout followed by a one-on-one shootout with Sebastian Ricketts scoring the Warriors’ first goal. Watts then scored his second goal of the game, sending Foxboro (1-1-1) into Saturday’s title game at 4 p.m.
Foxboro goalie Espen Reager blanked Barrington for better than 35 minutes, after allowing the Eagles the go-ahead goal in the first period. Watts tied the score late in the first period for Foxboro. Reager finished with 36 saves in regulation
“We generated a lot of shots (33, seven in overtime) but couldn’t finish,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
Notre Dame (Ct.) 5, Bishop Feehan 3
BROOKLINE — The Shamrocks surrendered a trio of third period goals and fell to Notre Dame Academy of West Haven in the opening round of the Catholic Memorial Holiday Tournament.
Jason Sullivan, A.J. Quetta and Cam Damaso each accounted for two Shamrock points as Bishop Feehan faced a 2-1 deficit entering the third period.
Notre Dame gained a 3-1 lead on an early third period power play goal, pulled ahead at 4-2 and then added an empty net goal.
Damaso tied the contest at 1-1 on the power play with 46 seconds left in the first period for Bishop Feehan, with Sullivan and Quetta assisting.
Peter Carriuolo (at 7:17 from Thomas Potenza and Quetta) scored on a third period power play for the Shamrocks, cutting the gap to 3-2. Kevin Borah (at 11:15 from Sullivan and Damaso) once again narrowed the Bishop Feehan gap to one, at 4-3.
Bishop Feehan, which had 14 shots on goal, returns to Warrior Arena for a 6 p.m. game Saturday.
North Attleboro 2, Moses Brown 1
BURRILLVILLE — The Rocketeers twice took the lead, while goalie Nick DiGiacomo had 23 saves in the opening round game of the Bronco Holiday Classic.
North Attleboro (3-1-1) faces Cumberland at 6 p.m. Saturday at Levy Arena in the second round.
Matt McSweeney broke a 1-1 tie, scoring the go-ahead goal with 4:20 left in the second period. Nick Longa earned the assist as North Attleboro had 28 shots on net.
Jake McNeaney put the Rocketeers in front at 3:07 of the first period, finishing off a Dennis Morehouse pass.
