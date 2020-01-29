FOXBORO — Jack Watts scored twice and Espen Reager posted his first full-game shutout of the season in net as the Foxboro High hockey team skated to a 3-0 win over Attleboro High in a Hockomock League matchup Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
Watts’ scored in the opening period on a power play, assisted by Ronnie MacLellan and Eoin Reager. Watts’ second goal was an empty-netter also assisted by McLellan. The Warriors extended their lead to 2-0 in the second period when Ben Ricketts fired a wrist shot into the net, assisted by Josh Bertumen.
“We limited (Attleboro’s) chances, shut them down in the zone and our defense put the pressure on by moving the puck up allowing us to get pucks on net,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of his teams full effort in the win.
Foxboro (5-4-4) hosts Norton Saturday, while Attleboro (3-8-1) hosts Cardinal Spellman Saturday at 5 p.m. at the New England Sports Village.
Mansfield 4, Oliver Ames 0
FOXBORO — Kevin Belanger racked up two goals an assist and Sean McCafferty tallied 11 saves for a shutout victory in Hockomock League play at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Mansfield (5-5-4) led 2-0 after the first period with the first goal coming of the stick off Chris Jenkins, assisted by Belanger and the second an unassisted score from the point by Belanger who came out of a scrum with the puck.
Sophomore Dillon Benoit registered his first varsity goal in the second period on an unassisted effort and was followed by Belanger’s second goal, assisted by Joe Troiano and Patrick Gormley.
The Hornets travel to Winthrop Saturday for a non-league game at the Larsen Rink.
Franklin 4, King Philip 2
FRANKLIN — King Philip held a 2-1 lead after the second period but Franklin rallied for a trio of third period scores to steal the Hockomock League victory and claim the top spot in the Kelley-Rex Division.
After Franklin got on the board, KP senior Ethan McGuire knotted the game at 1-1 late in the first period. A second-period goal from Boulger gave the Warriors the lead going into the final period.
The Panthers tied it with 10 minutes remaining and scored the go-ahead goal with 4:11 to play before adding another goal late.
King Philip (8-4-2) travels to Brockton Saturday to take on Hockomock opponent Oliver Ames.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 1
CANTON — Hockomock League-leading and unbeaten Canton (12-0-2) was too much for the Rocketeers as they led 4-0 after two periods and held a major advantage in shots on net.
Charlie Connolly connected for a goal from the point as the lone goal for North Attleboro, who allowed a pair of powerplay goals and a short-handed goal to the Bulldogs.
North Attleboro (6-5-5, 2-2-3) returns home to New England Sports Village Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to face off with Franklin.
Ashland 6, Norton 0
MARLBORO — Ashland scored three third-period goals to extend on their 3-0 lead as they skated away with the Tri-Valley League win over the Lancers at the Loring Arena. Norton (5-7-1) takes on Foxboro at Foxboro Sports Center Saturday night.
D-R/Seekonk 4, Somerset Berkley 1
FALL RIVER — Liam Fecteau and Noah Bastis each scored a pair of goals for D/R Seekonk, who qualified for the MIAA playoffs with the win over Somerset-Berkley at the Driscoll Arena.
D-R/Seekonk (10-5) was knotted with Somerset-Berkley 1-1 after the first period, but a goal from Bastis and then Fecteau gave them a 3-1 advantage heading into the third, where Bastis scored once more to preserve the win.
Paul Jarvis made 32 saves in net for the Warriors, who edged their opponents in shots on net 34-33.
D-R/Seekonk hosts Apponequet at the NESV next Saturday at 4:30.
Southeastern 7, Tri-County 0
RAYNHAM — Andrew Todd racked up 60 saves and allowed four goals for the Cougars in a losing effort as Mayflower League leaders Southeastern led 6-0 after two periods and ran away with the victory at CDL Arena.
Tri-County (5-8-1) faces Upper Cape at Pirelli’s Veteran Arena Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS Foxboro-Mansfield 5, King Philip 2
FOXBORO — Emma Perriera scored in each period for a hat trick and added an assist, while Foxboro-Mansfield added a pair of last-minute goals for the Hockomock League win.
Foxboro-Mansfield goalie preserved a 3-2 third period lead before Melissa Shanteler scored an empty-netter with 35 seconds left and Reese Perriera (one goal, one assist) beat the buzzer with a goal with one second remaining.
Mackenzie Shandley had both goals for King Philip.
Foxboro-Mansfield (6-6-1) takes on Whitman-Hanson Saturday at Rodman Arena in Walpole. King Philip (6-9) plays Saturday night against Franklin at Foxboro Sports Center.
