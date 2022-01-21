WEST WARWICK, R.I. — Senior defenseman Anthony Wescott assisted on the first four goals by the North Attleboro High hockey team as the Rocketeers skated away with a 5-0 victory over Smithfield High (R.I.) in a non-league game Friday night.
Wescott set up Sam Clarke a minute into the game for the Rocketeers’ go-ahead goal and then set up Mark Ayvazyan at 2:27 for the second tally.
North sophomore goalie Kyle Gruber totaled 27 saves for the shutout.
“He (Gruber) stood on his team because Smithfield was a good skating club, that was a tough win,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said.
Wescott set up Nik Kojoian (at 3:01) and Joe Consalvo (a power play at 4:01) for North’s third and fourth goals. Sophomore Kaden Burns scored an empty net goal for North at 8:41.
The Rocketeers (5-5-1) have a 3 p.m. faceoff Saturday at NESV against Taunton.
Canton 7, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior goalie Nick Piazza again stood tall between the pipes for the Bombardiers, totaling 52 saves, but Attleboro dropped the Hockomock League game at NESV.
Canton netted a pair of first period goals, one on a power play to take the lead. The Bombardiers (0-7) meet Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk for a non-league game Wednesday at NESV at 5:30 p.m.