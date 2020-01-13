RANDOLPH — From the first drop of the puck to the final whistle at the Foxboro Sports Center, the Norton High hockey team put forth its best 45 minutes of the season on Monday night.
Sophomore Mike Whalen tallied twice, while junior goalkeeper Collin Lyons preserved the shutout with a dramatic save on a solo breakway with a minute remaining as the Lancers skated past Tri-County 5-0 in a non-league game.
The Lancers (2-5-1) tallied a trio of second period goals with junior defenseman Joe Fasolino scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal at 1:31, firing off a wrist shot in the slot that bypassed the glove of Cougar goalie Andrew Todd with Patrick Donahue assisting.
“We needed that win, we’ve had a tough schedule,” Jay Thebado, the Norton coach said afterward. The Lancers outshot the Cougars (4-5-1) 8-2 in the first period, 10-3 in the second period and 13-3 in the third period.
Other than a breakaway bid by Tri-County’s Cam King, the Cougars were kept wide by the Lancer defense, being unable to create traffic in front of Lyons.
Meanwhile, the Lancer penalty killing unit with Billy McCarthy, John Brennan, Tim Saunders and Whalen handsomely checked off a pair of Tri-County power plays during the first period. Less than a minute after a Lancer had been whistled to the penalty box in the third period, the Cougars’ erased that man advantage by taking a penalty.
“In the first (scoreless) period we were pretty good, but we fell asleep in the second period,” Tri-County coach Mark Spillane offered. “We didn’t come to play.”
Junior Stephen D’Ercole created a 2-0 lead for the Lancers at 7:31 of the second period, tipping in a loose puck after Whalen had made a mad dash toward the Cougar goal.
Whalen made it a 3-0 margin with four seconds left on a power play with a wrist shot. In the third period, Whalen tucked in his second goal 18 seconds into the session off a loose puck in the Cougar crease, while Jeremy Cross rifled home goal No. 5 with six seconds left in the period.
“It was our most complete game, we out-shot them in every period,” Thebado added. “It was a good overall game, we’ve been committing to play suffocating defense.” Norton next travels to Revere Wednesday, while Tri-County returns to its home Franklin ice Saturday against South Shore Voke.
Attleboro 6, Cardinal Spellman 1
RANDOLPH — Junior Austin Blais tallied twice, including the go-ahead goal in the first period and an empty net goal in the third period as the Bombardiers skated past Cardinal Spellman in the non-league game.
Nick Piazza had to make just 12 saves as the Bombardiers (3-5-1) controlled the pace of play. Attleboro netted five third period goals after Piazza blanked Cardinal Spellman through two periods, protecting a one-goal lead.
Blais put AHS in front in the first period with Liam McDonough and Ryan Morry assisting. Aidan Diggan set up Jayce Rossi for the first Bombardier goal of the third period and scored himself with Morry collecting his second assist.
Jake Ward (from Owen Graney) and Aidan Dryjowicz (with 1:24 remaining) closed out the scoring. AHS next travels to Franklin for an 8 p.m. game Wednesday against the Panthers.
D-R/Seekonk 6, Apponequet 1
FALL RIVER — Liam Fecteau scored three specialty teams goals as Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk skated past the Lakers in a South Coast Conference game. Fecteau scored a second period power play goal and also netted a pair of third period shorthanded goals.
D-R/Seekonk held a 32-27 edge in shots and took a 3-1 lead into the third period. Noah Bastis put D-R/Seekonk into the lead, while Evan Pereira created a 2-0 margin in the second period. Devin Dailey added a third period goal. D-R/Seekonk (5-3-1) next entertains Greater New Bedford Voke Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the New England Sports Village.
GIRLS
King Philip 6, Walpole 2
WALPOLE — Morgan Cunningham and Makenzie Shandley each scored two goals as King Philip netted four second period goals en route to the non-league victory over the Rebels at the Rodman Arena.
Cunningham scored the first two goals of the second period for KP (5-4) at :09 and at 5:14 to create a 3-0 lead. Shanley scored the Warriors’ fourth goal of the session, building a 5-1 margin with 53 seconds left in the period.
Sydney O’Shea put KP in front at 5:25 of the first period with Jen Daniels assisting. Shandley added her second goal at 5:25 of the third period. Cristina Coleman totaled 10 saves in goal. KP next meets Medway Wednesday in Foxboro with a 6:30 p.m. faceoff.
