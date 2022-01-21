ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team put up 47 points in the first half en route to a 76-41 Hockomock League rout of King Philip Regional High Friday night.
Junior center-forward Trevor White hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 20 points for the Bombardiers (8-2).
Senior guard Evan Houle hit three of Attleboro’s nine 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
Senior center Alvin Harrison scored nine first quarter points, while sophomore guard Neo Franco hit two trifectas and finished with nine points.
“That was our best offensive showing of the year,” AHS coach Mark Houle said. “We’re playing much better at the offensive end.”
Will LaPlante scored 11 for KP (3-6), which faced a 47-23 halftime deficit as AHS limited KP’s inside presence, Braeden Sottile, to two points.
Attleboro had six players score in a 27-point first quarter with Harrison dominating the lane.
During a 20-point second quarter, five Bombardiers contributed points with White having eight points.
The Bombardiers play Tuesday at Sharon, while KP has a 1:30 p.m. game Sunday with Mansfield.
Oliver Ames 65, Foxboro 56
EASTON — Sam Golub, Dylan Gordon and Alex Penders each scored 13 points for Foxboro in the Hockomock League loss.
Golub scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter as Foxboro battled back from a halftime deficit. Foxboro hosts North Attleboro Monday.
North Attleboro 48, Stoughton 46
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior guard Brody Rosenberg scored six of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Rocketeers overcame a 34-32 deficit after three quarters to win.
Rosenberg hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to put North on top 47-46. A Rosenberg steal on the ensuing Stoughton possession resulted in a free throw by Givany Carney and a two-point North lead.
Carney had 11 points and Casey Poirier seven for North. Ryan Bannon hit a free throw to knot the score at 45-all, but Stoughton regained the lead with a free throw and then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Rocketeers (2-6) play Monday at Foxboro.