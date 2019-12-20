MANSFIELD — Mansfield High senior Sam Stevens scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half while the Hornet boys basketball team had six players find the scoring column in the fourth quarter to propel the Hornets to a 73-48 Hockomock League victory over visiting Sharon High in their season opener on Friday.
“We dominated the fourth (quarter),” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said after the Hornets outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the period after possessing a 52-40 lead after three quarters.
Matt Boen scored six of his team-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to finish with a double-double along with 10 rebounds. TJ Guy contributed 15 points and six rebounds.
The Hornets got off to a fast start behind their first-quarter defense as Sharon turned the ball over 10 times in the first four minutes of the game. Six of the Eagles’ 11 first-quarter turnovers went for steals as Boen (two), Mahki Baskin, Andrew Rooney, Jason See and Stevens each had a theft. It helped the Hornets take a 16-2 lead five minutes into the game.
Stevens returned from the bench to knock down two 3-pointers while Guy finished with a basket in the paint at the second-quarter buzzer to finish a 8-0 scoring stretch over the final 1:05 of the period. It gave Mansfield a 36-23 lead heading into the half.
The Hornets had their previous 12-point, second-quarter lead slashed to five after Sharon went on a 5-0 mini run of their own.
Mansfield (1-0) will travel to Lynn English on Monday.
Oliver Ames 59, North Attleboro 49
EASTON — The Tigers erased a nine-point deficit against the Rocketeers heading into the fourth quarter to hand the visitors the Hockomock League defeat.
North was outscored 26-7 in the fourth after battling back from a 10-point deficit after one quarter and a five-point deficit at the half.
Edan Kelley led the Rocketeers with 12 points while Ethan Friberg added nine and Josh Porter finished with eight of his own. The Rocketeers (1-2) will host Framingham on Monday.
Milford 60, King Philip 57
WRENTHAM — The Warriors nearly erased an 18-point third quarter deficit, closing to within one point of the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League game.
“We just had too many turnovers down the stretch,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said.
Andrew McKinney scored 20 points and Alex Fritz 19 for King Philip (1-2), which faced a 33-23 halftime deficit.
In the fourth quarter, Fritz scored eight points and McKinney seven to rally the Warriors. KP visits Plymouth North on Monday.
