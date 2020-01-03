EASTON — The road warriors that the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team has been came home with a smile after downing Oliver Ames High 61-52 Friday in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
After losing to crosstown rival Bishop Feehan and defending Kelley-Rex Division champion Mansfield, the Bombardiers invaded the once-beaten Tigers and came away with a hard-fought win.
Senior center-forward Qualeem Charles (13 rebounds) scored 16 of his 20 points by halftime to put the Bombardiers in front 30-27 while senior guard Bryant Ciccio scored 16 of his 25 points during the second half to keep AHS in the lead.
Attleboro limited Oliver Ames to seven third quarter points and led by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers narrowed the gap to five points before Tim Callahan knocked down a 3-point shot and Ciccio converted a steal into a field goal with just over two minutes left.
The Bombardiers (4-2) return to the road Tuesday at North Attleboro.
Milford 61, Foxboro 37
MILFORD — Trailing by eight points at halftime, Foxboro could never find its shooting touch during the second half to drop the Davenport Division game.
Foxboro was limited to five fourth quarter points after trailing 28-20 at the half and 44-32 entering the fourth quarter. Donald Rogers scored 14 points and Brandon Borde nine for the Warriors (3-3).
”We shot the ball poorly and we had a lot of turnovers, while Milford played with a lot of energy,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
The Warriors host Mansfield on Monday.
Taunton 73, King Philip 62
TAUNTON — Senior Andrew McKinney had 21 points and classmate Alex Fritz tallied 18 points for King Philip, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors faltered in the second half to drop the Hockomock League contest.
Taunton led 16-15 after the first quarter and took a 37-34 advantage into the intermission, but with three minutes left in the third quarter began to pull away, leading 55-47.
”They began to push the ball and created the tempo they wanted and we just couldn’t handle it,” King Philip coach Dave DeStefano said.
Robert Jarest added 10 points for King Philip, (2-4) which hosts Plymouth North Monday at 6:30 p.m.
