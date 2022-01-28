FOXBORO — Senior guard Dylan Gordon scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team downed Canton High 46-40 Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Gordon hit on all five free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, in addition to a clutch 3-pointer with a minute left to give the Warriors their first lead of the game.
The Warriors (5-5, 4-5 league) outscored the Bulldogs 27-12 in the second half after a slow start to trail 28-19 at intermission, but picked up their defensive intensity in the third quarter to pull within 30-28.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy or a lot of focus at the start of the game,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We upped our energy level and were a lot more aggressive in the second half.”
Alex Penders added 12 points for the Warriors who are next at Taunton Tuesday after having their game Sunday at Hopkinton postponed.
Oliver Ames 65, North Attleboro 42
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers surrendered 21 points to Oliver Ames in the decisive third quarter of the Hockomock League.
The Tigers hit on 11 3-point field goals, six during the first half.
North faced a 36-21 halftime deficit. Brody Rosenberg scored 10 points and Casey Poirier nine for the Rocketeers (3-9), who visit King Philip Tuesday.
Franklin 69, King Philip 46
FRANKLIN — The Warriors hung close most of the way, but the Panthers led from start to finish to take the Hockomock League win.
Junior guard Tommy Mortorano led Franklin (3-9, 1-8 league) with 12 points as the Panthers fell behind 22-16 after the first quarter and trailed 32-25 at halftime before Franklin pulled away in the second half.
The Warriors will host North Attleboro Tuesday.