FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team seemed to put itself in position to rally in the second half by limiting Franklin High to three points in the second quarter, but the Panthers went on to score 21 third quarter points and take a 52-47 Hockomock League victory Friday night.
“To hold a team like Franklin to under 60 points, you definitely give yourself a chance to win,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said of being within five points (at 38-33) of the Panthers entering the fourth quarter.
AHS held a 26-17 halftime lead, but could score just seven third quarter points.
Senior guard Colin Morais paced Attleboro with 14 points, while Evan Houle had 11 and Trevor White nine.
Franklin hit on nine 3-pointers while AHS hit five. Franklin’s Sean O’Leary scored 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter, hitting four 3-pointers. The Bombardiers host North Attleboro Monday.
Foxboro 67, Stoughton 56
FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon took over in the fourth quarter by scoring nine points as Foxboro rallied from a 38-31 deficit after three quarters to win the Hockomock League barn burner.
Stoughton held a 24-21 lead at the half, but a 3-point field goal by Cam Barreira in the final seconds of the third quarter jump-started the Warrior comeback. Foxboro visits Mansfield Monday.
Mansfield 65, Milford 34
MILFORD — Senior captain Matt Hyland scored 17 points, while the tried and true formula for pressure defense by Mansfield limited the Scarlet Hawks to just 11 first half points in the Hockomock League game.
Hyland scored six second quarter points as Mansfield led 30-11 at halftime. Caden Colby finished with 11 points and Chris Hill 10. The Hornets hit on seven 3-pointers in the game. Mansfield hosts Foxboro Monday.
Sharon 55, North Attleboro 41
SHARON — The Rocketeers surrendered 20 fourth quarter points to the Eagles in losing the Hockomock League game. North faced just a 24-22 deficit at the half and trailed merely 35-30 entering the final eight minutes.
Brody Rosenberg scored 16 points for the Rocketeers, while Casey Poirier had seven and Gavin Wells six. North, which missed 10 free throws, visits Attleboro Monday.
Taunton 82, King Philip 71
TAUNTON — Will LaPlante hit four 3-point field goals and scored 26 points, 13 during each half, but could not rally the Warriors in the Hockomock League loss.
The Tigers held just a 44-43 halftime lead in the flurry of points. Dan Clancy added 13 points for KP and Braeden Sottile 10.
Trent Santos scored 22 for Taunton. KP is off until a Dec. 28 game with New Bedford.
