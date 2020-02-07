MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys basketball team overcame an eight-point halftime deficit and 14 first-half turnovers for a 51-40 comeback win over Oliver Ames High in a Hockomock League game Friday night.
“I don’t know how we won, but we did,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of his Hornets, who had trailed 24-16 at halftime. “We knew we had to stop turning the ball over and play some solid defense to get it done.”
The Hornets trimmed their deficit to 32-31 at the end of the third quarter and never trailed again after scoring the first basket of the fourth. Mansfield outscored Oliver Ames 35-16 in the second half.
T.J. Guy dropped in 14 of his team-high 19 points during the second-half comeback, while Sam Stevens had 17 of his own as only four Mansfield players scored on the night.
Mansfield (17-2) rides a 12-game winning streak into Tuedsay’s home game against King Philip.
Milford 57, North Attleboro 37
MILFORD — Brody Rozenberg led the way with 12 points for the Rocketeers, but Milford raced out to a 34-20 halftime lead and shot its way to the Hockomock League win with 10 3-pointers as North Attleboro was held to three treys.
North Attleboro (4-13) travels to Canton Tuesday.
Foxboro-Stoughton postponed due to outage
STOUGHTON — Due to a power outage at Stoughton High School Friday night, the boys basketball game between Foxboro and Stoughton was postponed to Saturday at noon pending recovery of power.
