TAUNTON — The Attleboro High boys’ basketball team started off on the wrong foot in attempting to take home a victory from Taunton High Friday nigh in their Hockomock League game.
AHS faced deficits of 13-0 and 17-2 in the first quarter before dropping a 71-51 decision to the Tigers as Jordan Costa scored 23 points and Trent Santos 22 for Taunton, which held a 35-25 halftime lead.
The Bombardiers cut their deficit to 25-20 midway through the second quarter and faced just a five-point deficit with a minute left in the third quarter.
“They were all over us on the boards,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said of the Tigers in the paint.
Evan Houle and Colin Morais each scored 12 points for the Bombardiers (5-2). The Bombardiers return to their home hardwood Sunday for a noon clash with crosstown rival Bishop Feehan.
King Philip 85, Milford 78 (OT)
WRENTHAM — Junior guard Will Laplante scored a game-high 23 points, while the Warriors limited winless Milford to just one point in the overtime session to win the Hockomock League game.
Braeden Sottile notched six of his 10 points in overtime to boost the Warriors to victory in the Hockomock League thriller.
Tom Martorano fired in 12 of his 20 points during the second quarter to keep KP within range of Milford, facing a 39-31 halftime deficit. Dan Clancy totaled 17 points.
The game was deadlocked at 77-all at the end of regulation. KP snapped a two-game losing skid improving to 2-4 overall, 1-3 in the Hockomock League. The Warriors have a non-league game at home against Xaverian Sunday at 3 p.m.
Canton 46, North Attleboro 39
TAUNTON — Senior guard Casey Poirier drilled 22 points, but the Rocketeers were unable to overcome a five-point offensive drought during the third quarter in losing the Hockomock League game.
Canton held a 27-23 halftime lead, but took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. North narrowed the gap to two points, but Canton hit four free throws down the stretch.
Gavin Wells added seven points for North Attleboro (0-6), which visits Milford Tuesday.
Sharon 68, Foxboro 55
SHARON — Despite 25 points from junior forward Alex Penders, the Warriors came up short in the Davenport Division loss to the Eagles.
Dylan Gordon had 12 points for Foxboro (1-3). Both team hit seven 3-pointers in the contest. Sharon gained a 31-24 halftime lead and held Foxboro at bay the rest of the way.
Penders and Sam Golub (nine points) each hit two 3-pointers for Foxboro, which visits Abington Monday at 1 p.m. for a non-league game.