SHARON — Junior center-forward Trevor White would not be stopped on his excursions to the basket Tuesday night for the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team.
White scored 20 of his 31 points during the second half as the Bombardiers returned home with a hard-earned 77-68 victory over Sharon in the Hockomock League game.
White hit on 12 shots, including one 3-pointer and all six of his free throws as the Bombardiers (9-2) notched their fourth straight win.
Senior guard Evan Houle hit two of the Bombardiers’ five 3-pointers in the game and finished with 17 points, while senior center Alvin Harrison added 10 points.
AHS had 24 assists on its 29 field goals, to go with a 39-34 rebounding edge.
Houle scored 12 first quarter points, hitting two 3-pointers as AHS took the early lead.
White scored 11 second quarter points as AHS gained a 35-30 lead at intermission. White added 13 third quarter points as the Bombardiers took a 56-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
“They had us playing fast, but we dominated in the paint,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said of the Bombardiers’ ability to score in the lane.
The Bombardiers have a Kelley-Rex Division clash Friday on their home floor against Mansfield with a 6:45 p.m. tapoff.
Mansfield 56, Canton 41
CANTON — The Hornets scored just eight second quarter points and nine during the fourth quarter, but played well enough to hold off the upset-minded Bulldogs in the Hockomock League game.
Mansfield gained a 19-4 lead in the first quarter as Chris Hill scored eight of his 11 points there, one of six Hornets to score.
The Hornets scored 20 third quarter points with Matt Hyland posting nine of his 12 points as Mansfield asserted itself.
Mansfield held a 27-14 lead at intermission and took a 47-23 lead into the fourth quarter. Caden Colby scored all 12 of his points for the Hornets in the second half to keep Canton at bay.
The Hornets return to action Friday at Attleboro.
Foxboro 61, Milford 46
FOXBORO — Dylan Gordon scored 13 of his 22 points during the first half in guiding Foxboro to the Hockomock League victory.
Foxboro (4-5,3-5) never trailed in the contest, having a 33-17 halftime lead. Alex Penders added 15 points, while Sam Golub hit three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
The Warriors host Canton on Friday.
Oliver Ames 65, King Philip 54
EASTON — The Warriors surrendered 37 first half points to the Tigers and never could catch up in losing the Hockomock League game. KP faced a 37-25 gap at the half and trailed 50-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Braeden Sottile scored 12 points and Charlie Grant 10 for KP (3-8). The Warriors next host Franklin Friday.
Taunton 60, North Attleboro 33
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers kept Tigers’ point guard Trey Santos under wrap in the first half, but Santos scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half for the victory.
Taunton held a 27-22 halftime lead, but the Tigers went on a 21-point fourth quarter surge to extend its margin.
Casey Poirier scored 10 points and Gavin Wells six for the Rocketeers (2-8). North remains at home for a game with Oliver Ames Friday.