ATTLEBORO — Junior center-forward Trevor White scored a career-best 27 points, hitting four 3-point field goals as the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team ran away to an 88-65 victory over Stoughton High Tuesday in a Hockomock League game.
The Bombardiers held just a 38-25 halftime lead, but then exploded for 23 third quarter points with White scored 10 points, Evan Houle five and Jaiden Outland four.
Houle produced 19 points, hitting three of AHS’ eight 3-point field goals. Joe Francois-Annivel added 11 points, the Bombardiers having nine players contribute points.
The Bombardiers were explosive on offense from the outset as White scored 10 first quarter points, AHS gaining a 24-9 lead.
Attleboro scored 27 of its 50 second half points during the fourth quarter with Houle having 11 points and Neo Franco five.
The Bombardiers (7-2) remain at home Friday for a Hockomock League game against King Philip.
North Attleboro 53, Milford 50
MILFORD — Senior guard Brody Rosenberg scored a career-high 30 points, 15 during each half as the Rocketeers broke into the win column for the first time with the Hockomock League victory.
North held just a 31-29 lead at the half and took a 38-35 lead into the fourth quarter. Three minutes into the final session, Rosenberg hit a key 3-point field goal to put North in front 47-42. Rosenberg had nine points in the quarter.
Givany Carney added nine points and Casey Poirier seven for the Big Red. The Rocketeers (1-6) remain on the road Friday traveling to Stoughton.
Franklin 78, Foxboro 53
FRANKLIN — The Panthers went on an 11-3 surge over the first four minutes of the Hockomock League game and never relented in beating Foxboro.
Dylan Gordon scored 12 points and Sam Golub 10 for Foxboro (2-4), which faced just a 35-23 deficit at the half.
Franklin went on a 24-point third quarter surge to take a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter. Alex Penders added nine points for the Warriors.
Foxboro remains on the road for a Hockomock League game Friday at Oliver Ames.
Canton 68, King Philip 56
WRENTHAM — Lanse Dorcelus dismissed King Philip High’s bid for a second half recovery and a victory in the Hockomock League game by scoring 22 of his 30 points over the final 16 minutes for the Bulldogs.
King Philip and Canton were deadlocked at 26 points apiece by intermission, but the Bulldogs took a 45-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Braeden Sottile scored 16 points and Dan Clancy 14 for the Warriors, who hit on five 3-pointers in the game.
The Warriors (3-5) have a Hockomock League game Friday at Attleboro.