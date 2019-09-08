ATTLEBORO — It’s a simple formula that Attleboro High boys soccer coach Peter Pereira preaches to the Bombardiers at the start of every season — score as many goals as possible and yield the fewest possible.
That’s what the Bombardiers didn’t do very well last season, preventing them from an MIAA Tournament berth with the third-fewest goals (21) in the Hockomock League and surrendering the fourth-most goals (37) among the 10 member schools.
To that end, Pereira is mixing the formula a bit, installing three attackers on the forward line and figuring that the strength of the Attleboro midfield will be strong, both in defending and in creating offensive transition.
The Bombardiers return senior captain Mike Russo and speedy junior left-footed Hugo Henriquez to the midfield mix. More importantly, AHS added 6-foot-2 junior Jackson Singer, a product of the Boston Bolts Academy, and a skilled freshman in Esvin Morales.
Up top, Pereira is experimenting with juniors Joey Soucy and Justin Lurssen along with sophomore Liam Bischoff.
Junior Zach Brown will open in goal with an all-senior cast of defenders in front of him, including the Raczkowski twins, Patrick and Kevin. Nathan LaPlume and Josh Smith have seen appreciable varsity time in the past as well, so Pereira believes that the goals-against rate will plummet.
“We have some very skilled players, a lot of players with good touch on the ball — we seem to be working hard,” Pereira said. “I’m hoping for a better season.”
Mansfield
Having advanced to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional last season with 13 wins and five ties, coach Steve Sheridan and the Hornets have lofty aspirations every season.
“Do I think that we can score goals,? Yes,” Sheridan said. “Do I think that we can make it the tournament? Yes, we say that every year.”
Those goals very well come from sophomore Dylan Buchanan, an explosive striker who warrants double defensive attention. Sheridan is hoping that a few others can come off of the toes of senior captains and midfielders Peter Oldow and Colin Caridi.
The midfield cast is deep, just not with appreciable varsity minutes — seniors Rob Healy, Graham Wells and Raffi Marzella along with juniors Colin True and Tom Lanzillo.
Senior captain and veteran goalkeeper Anthony Salisbury earns “the best in the (Hockomock) league,” acclaim from Sheridan. Senior Cam Eddy and juniors Mike Jeans and Steve Saba will be the defensive line stalwarts with Mike Caridi and Ethan Scholes in the mix.
King Philip
New KP coach Mike O’Neill likes the athleticism, the chemistry and camaraderie of his Warriors, but the test will be in funneling the ball forward and scoring some goals.
Finding the back of the net often enough (23 goals) was an issue for the Warriors last season, who won just four matches.
“We’re hoping one or two of those guys can find the back of the net,” O’Neill said of his forward cast of seniors Andrew Robinson and Wes Orzell along with juniors Cole Breen and Tadhg Keller.
Senior Grant Orzell and junior Aidan Lindmark are at the other end of the field in goal. In front of them will be seniors Matt Clarke and Jordan Hoyle along with junior Jeremy White.
The midfield will feature senior captain Brian McCarthy, juniors Cam Lawrence and Evan McAvoy along with sophomores Stephen Griffin and Caleb Cassetta-Waxman.
Foxboro
No team in the Hockomock League scored as many goals (57) as the Warriors last season, reason why coach Joe Franchino’s troops advanced to the semifinals of the Division 2 South Sectional.
Buoyed by a 3-0-4 stretch run to qualify for the postseason at 9-7-5, Franchino envisions a carryover.
“I know we’ll score goals, we always have,” Franchino said. “Dylan (Barreira, a senior, the leading goal scorer in the Hockomock League with 22, 26 overall) up top is a special player. But we have to stay connected defensively.”
Barreira will be complemented by junior striker Max Beigel and sophomore Matt Angoline.
With senior captain Joe Cusack (15 assists) distributing the ball as well as any in the midfield. he works with a cast that includes hockey standout Ron MacLellan and P.J. Frost.
Central defenders Tim Behn and Will Morrison will have a workload because the Warriors have a trio of untested goalkeepers, in senior Dylan Tierney, junior Nick Penders and sophomore Derek Axon. Junior Jeremey Neale, sophomore Zack Raymond and freshman Marco Paeini also have backline defensive roles.
“I think for us, the Hock(omock League title) is always the No. 1 thing that we want to do,” Franchino said.
North Attleboro
With a dozen shutouts to his credit, and 11 goals surrendered through 19 matches, goalkeeper Kyle Briere had plenty of assistance in creating one of the most formidable defenses in the Hockomock League last season. The issue was scoring goals.
North won seven matches and tied eight others, so coach Geoff Burgess figures “we have seniors with a lot of experience.”
Alex Pfeffer, Joe Coscarella and Matt Mordini could be determining factors. Senior James Bush anchors the defense, while senior James Sales is a two-way midfielder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.